Brian Quinn: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brian Quinn
March 14, 1976
Brooklyn, New York City, US
50 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Brian Quinn?
Brian Michael Quinn is an American comedian, actor, and producer known for his distinct deadpan humor and willingness to partake in outrageous public pranks. He commands a loyal fanbase through his extensive work in television and podcasting.
His breakout moment came with the 2011 premiere of Impractical Jokers on TruTV, where he stars alongside his longtime friends in a hidden-camera comedy series. The show quickly became a fan favorite, boosting Quinn into the public eye and establishing his comedic presence.
|Full Name
|Brian Michael Quinn
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Irish American, Italian American
|Education
|Monsignor Farrell High School, Brooklyn College
|Father
|James Quinn
|Mother
|Carol Murphy
|Siblings
|Jim Quinn, Danny Quinn
Early Life and Education
His early years were shaped on Staten Island, New York, where Brian Quinn developed a close bond with his family, including his father, James Quinn, and mother, Carol Murphy. He attended Monsignor Farrell High School, where he joined an improvisation club, foreshadowing his future in comedy.
Before launching into entertainment, Quinn studied at Brooklyn College and then served eight years as a New York City firefighter, a career path he occasionally references in his comedic work.
Notable Relationships
Over recent years, Brian Quinn’s personal relationships have largely remained private. He was notably engaged to makeup artist Emily Amick in 2019, but the couple later called off their engagement.
Quinn is currently single and has no children, as he often jokes about his three beloved cats and a tattoo referencing living alone.
Career Highlights
Brian Quinn cemented his comedic legacy as a star of the Impractical Jokers series, which premiered in 2011 and quickly became a TruTV flagship. The show’s innovative hidden-camera pranks garnered millions of viewers and led to numerous seasons, specials, and a feature film.
Beyond television, Quinn co-hosts the long-running Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave! podcast, a popular show that offers comedic takes on various topics. He also performs in live comedy tours with The Tenderloins, engaging audiences with his distinctive humor.
His early career success included winning the $100,000 grand prize in NBC’s “It’s Your Show” competition for the sketch “Time Thugs,” a pivotal moment for The Tenderloins.
Signature Quote
“If you’re considering suicide, you’re not ending the pain. You’re ending the opportunity for things to get better.”
See Also
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