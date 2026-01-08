Happy birthday to Valkyrae , Noah Cyrus , and Damiano David ! January 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Online Streamer Valkyrae, 34 An American online streamer and YouTuber, Valkyrae gained immense popularity for her engaging gameplay and charismatic online presence. Rachell Marie Hofstetter became the most-watched female streamer on YouTube in 2020, notably for her Among Us content. She is also a co-owner of the esports organization 100 Thieves and has won multiple industry awards.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a full-time streamer, Valkyrae worked at GameStop and credited her mother for sparking her early interest in video games.

#2 Singer and Actress Noah Cyrus, 26 An American singer and actress, Noah Cyrus rose to prominence with her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” and later earned a Grammy nomination. The youngest child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, she continues to release critically acclaimed music.



Little-known fact: She began her acting career at just two years old, appearing in her father’s television series Doc.

#3 Singer and Songwriter Damiano David, 27 Igniting global stages with his powerful vocals, Italian singer and songwriter Damiano David became a sensation as the frontman of the rock band Måneskin. He led the group to victory at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, captivating audiences worldwide. David continues to evolve his artistry, recently embarking on a solo music career.



Little-known fact: Before fully dedicating himself to music, Damiano David showed talent playing basketball as a point guard for the local club Eurobasket Roma until he was 17.

#4 Actress and Singer Cynthia Erivo, 39 A powerhouse British actress and singer-songwriter, Cynthia Erivo captivated Broadway audiences with her Tony Award-winning performance in The Color Purple. She further solidified her artistic range with an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. Erivo continues to impress with diverse roles on stage and screen.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting formally at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she briefly studied music psychology at the University of East London.

#5 Actress and Singer Ryan Destiny, 31 An American actress, singer, and songwriter, Ryan Destiny earned widespread recognition for her powerful acting and musical talent. She gained prominence for her lead role in the Fox musical drama Star and as Olympic boxer Claressa Shields in The Fire Inside film.



Little-known fact: Ryan Destiny was initially cast to play Tiana in Lee Daniels' hit musical drama Empire but could not accept the role due to a prior contract.

#6 Football Player Zach Charbonnet, 25 With a powerful running style, American professional football player Zachariah Charbonnet has become a notable presence on the gridiron. He is best known for his stellar college career at UCLA, where he earned All-American honors. His impactful play continues with the Seattle Seahawks, where he was a second-round NFL Draft pick.



Little-known fact: He didn't begin playing organized football until the seventh grade.

#7 Footballer Koke, 34 A tireless presence in midfield, Spanish professional footballer Koke anchors Atlético Madrid with unmatched dedication and strategic play. He leads his lifelong club as captain, consistently driving their success across domestic and European competitions. His career highlights include a record number of appearances and two La Liga titles.



Little-known fact: Koke's passion for football was evident from childhood; he considered a World Cup football received for his First Communion a true treasure.

#8 Actor Freddie Stroma, 39 Known for his charming versatility, British actor Freddie Stroma has carved out a distinct niche in both fantasy and action projects. He is recognized for his memorable turn as Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series and for his compelling performance as Adrian Chase in the acclaimed Peacemaker series. Stroma also holds a degree in neuroscience.



Little-known fact: Freddie Stroma pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience from University College London, graduating with an upper-second-class degree.

#9 Businesswoman and Politician Betsy Devos, 68 An American politician and philanthropist, Betsy DeVos rose to national prominence as the US Secretary of Education. She is known for her steadfast advocacy for school choice and for chairing The Windquest Group. DeVos also served multiple terms as chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party.



Little-known fact: She is the first education secretary in US history not to have attended public schools or to have sent her children there.

#10 Singer Shirley Bassey, 89 Renowned for her powerful voice, Welsh singer Shirley Bassey commands stages with a dramatic flair that has defined generations. She is best known for performing three iconic James Bond theme songs, solidifying her legendary status.



Little-known fact: Despite her undeniable talent, teachers at Moorland Road School often told a young Shirley Bassey to sing more quietly.