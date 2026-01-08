Betsy DeVos: Bio And Career Highlights
Betsy DeVos
January 8, 1958
Holland, Michigan, US
68 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Betsy DeVos?
Betsy DeVos is an American politician and philanthropist, renowned for her steadfast conservative activism. Her work often champions educational reform and market-based solutions.
She rose to national prominence as the US Secretary of Education, a position confirmed by a historic tie-breaking vote. This role solidified her as a key advocate for school choice.
|Full Name
|Betsy DeVos
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (171 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$2 billion
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Holland Christian High School, Calvin College
|Father
|Edgar Prince
|Mother
|Elsa Prince Broekhuizen
|Siblings
|Erik Prince, Emilie Prince, Eileen Prince
|Kids
|Rick DeVos, Elissa DeVos, Andrea DeVos, Ryan DeVos
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Holland, Michigan, Elisabeth Prince was the eldest child of industrialist Edgar Prince and Elsa Prince Broekhuizen, a family deeply involved in conservative Christian philanthropy. This environment instilled an early dedication to public service and educational reform.
She attended Holland Christian High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in business economics from Calvin College in Grand Rapids. Her college years also included early political activism, campaigning for President Gerald Ford.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage has defined Betsy DeVos’s personal life with Dick DeVos, whom she wed in 1979. Their partnership extends into numerous business and philanthropic ventures.
She shares four adult children with Dick DeVos: Rick, Elissa, Andrea, and Ryan. The couple also proudly counts several grandchildren.
Career Highlights
In the political sphere, Betsy DeVos notably served as the 11th US Secretary of Education from 2017 to 2021, under President Donald Trump. This tenure cemented her role as a prominent advocate for school choice and educational reform.
Beyond public service, she chairs The Windquest Group, a privately held investment and management firm co-founded with her husband in 1989. DeVos also actively champions various philanthropic endeavors through the Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation.
Her long-standing engagement in Republican politics includes multiple terms as chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party. DeVos has significantly influenced policy discussions on educational freedom and parental choice.
Signature Quote
“I do support high standards, strong accountability, and local control.”
