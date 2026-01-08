Who Is Valkyrae? Rachell Marie Hofstetter is an American online streamer and YouTuber, recognized for her engaging personality and prominent presence in the digital-age gaming community. She co-owns the esports organization 100 Thieves. Hofstetter’s breakout arrived in 2020, when her streams of Among Us garnered massive viewership, quickly elevating her to become the most-watched female streamer on YouTube. This surge in popularity led to her winning Content Creator of the Year.

Full Name Rachell Marie Hofstetter Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino American and German American Education Community College Siblings Three brothers, KC Lyn Marie Hofstetter

Early Life and Education Growing up in Moses Lake, Washington, Rachell Marie Hofstetter developed an early interest in video games, actively encouraged by her mother. She attended community college, balancing her studies with a job at GameStop, and ultimately earned an associate degree in arts and science.

Notable Relationships From 2016 to 2021, Valkyrae was in a public relationship with fellow streamer Michael “Sonii” Sherman, a pairing often discussed by their respective fan bases. Hofstetter has not publicly confirmed any new romantic partners since her split from Sherman and currently remains single.

Career Highlights Valkyrae’s YouTube channel saw monumental growth in late 2020, achieving an average viewership of approximately 100,000, primarily driven by her popular Among Us streams. This success led her to be named the most-watched female streamer of 2020. Beyond streaming, she became a co-owner of the prominent gaming organization 100 Thieves, and founded her own media company, Hihi Studios, which focuses on anime-inspired projects.