Who Is Noah Cyrus? Noah Lindsey Cyrus is an American singer and actress, recognized for her candid lyricism and emotive vocal delivery. Her music often explores themes of vulnerability and personal growth. She garnered widespread attention in 2016 with her debut single “Make Me (Cry),” a compelling track that quickly became a global streaming hit and introduced her distinctive sound.

Full Name Noah Lindsey Cyrus Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Engaged To Pinkus Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, Irish, Welsh, German, French, Dutch, Swiss-German Education Brighton Hall School Father Billy Ray Cyrus Mother Tish Cyrus Siblings Miley Ray Cyrus, Braison Chance Cyrus, Brandi Glenn Cyrus, Trace Dempsey Cyrus, Christopher Cody Cyrus

Early Life and Education Born on January 8, 2000, in Nashville, Tennessee, Noah Lindsey Cyrus is the youngest child of country star Billy Ray Cyrus and producer Tish Cyrus. Her household was deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. She began acting at age two, appearing on her father’s television show Doc, and later attended Brighton Hall School in Burbank, California, where her early artistic inclinations were fostered.

Notable Relationships Noah Cyrus became engaged to fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023, following earlier public relationships with rapper Lil Xan and musician Tanner Alexander. She has no children.

Career Highlights Noah Cyrus launched her music career in 2016 with the hit single “Make Me (Cry),” which peaked at number 46 on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed this with several extended plays, including Good Cry and The End of Everything. Her debut album, The Hardest Part, was released in 2022 to critical acclaim, showcasing her evolution as an artist. Cyrus also earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2021. Beyond music, Cyrus has utilized her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and animal rights, demonstrating a commitment to causes beyond entertainment.