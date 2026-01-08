Who Is Koke? Jorge Resurrección Merodio, widely known as Koke, is a Spanish professional footballer celebrated for his exceptional vision and steadfast leadership on the field. He has dedicated his entire senior career to Atlético Madrid, embodying the club’s tenacious spirit. Koke’s breakout moment arrived as he established himself as a key midfielder and later captain, a role where his tactical intelligence and endurance became central to Atlético’s success, anchoring numerous high-stakes matches.

Full Name Jorge Resurrección Merodio Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $150 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Education Atlético Madrid Youth System Kids Leo, Claudia

Early Life and Education Born in the Vallecas district of Madrid, Jorge Resurrección Merodio developed a profound connection to football from a young age. He joined the Atlético Madrid youth system at eight years old, honing his skills within the club’s renowned academy. His upbringing in a working-class neighborhood instilled in him a strong work ethic and a fighting spirit, shaping the resilient player he would become.

Notable Relationships Koke is married to Beatriz Espejel, a union that has been publicly celebrated since their wedding. The couple has established a family together, often sharing glimpses of their life away from the football pitch. They share two children, a son named Leo, born in December 2019, and a daughter named Claudia, who arrived in March 2024.

Career Highlights Koke’s career with Atlético Madrid is distinguished by his remarkable longevity and consistent performance as a central midfielder. He holds the club record for most competitive matches played, surpassing 700 appearances. His instrumental role contributed significantly to Atlético Madrid securing two La Liga titles in the 2013–14 and 2020–21 seasons, alongside multiple UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs.