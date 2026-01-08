Who Is Cynthia Erivo? British actress Cynthia Erivo is celebrated for her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence across both theater and film. Her performances consistently captivate audiences with raw emotion. She first gained international attention with her breakout role as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. This critically acclaimed performance earned her multiple prestigious awards and launched her screen career.

Full Name Cynthia Chinasaokwu Onyedinmanasu Amarachukwu Owezuke Echimino Erivo Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Dating Lena Waithe Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity Black British Education Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Mother Edith Erivo Siblings Stephanie Erivo

Early Life and Education Born in Stockwell, London, Cynthia Erivo grew up with her mother, Edith, a nurse, and her younger sister, Stephanie, after her parents separated early in her life. She later attended La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls’ School before pursuing a music psychology degree at the University of East London, ultimately transferring to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to actress and producer Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo was previously in a relationship with actor Dean John-Wilson. Erivo is openly queer and bisexual, confirming her sexual orientation in 2022. She does not have any children.

Career Highlights Cynthia Erivo garnered widespread critical acclaim for her starring role as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple, earning a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Expanding her presence, Erivo also starred as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and for the original song “Stand Up.” Her powerful performances continued with Emmy nominations for her television roles, including Holly Gibney in The Outsider and Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha.