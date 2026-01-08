Who Is Shirley Bassey? Shirley Veronica Bassey is a Welsh singer, celebrated for her powerful voice and dramatic performances. Her commanding presence and vocal prowess have captivated audiences for over seventy years. She first captivated the world by recording the theme to the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. This iconic track became her biggest international success, solidifying her status as a global icon.

Full Name Shirley Veronica Bassey Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Ethnicity Black British Education Moorland Road School, Splott Secondary Modern School Father Henry Bassey Mother Eliza Jane Start Kids Sharon Bassey, Samantha Bassey, Mark

Early Life and Education Growing up in a working-class area of Cardiff, Wales, Shirley Bassey faced numerous challenges, including economic hardship, with her Nigerian father Henry Bassey and English mother Eliza Jane Start. She attended Moorland Road School and later Splott Secondary Modern School, leaving at age 14 to work in a factory, though her passion for singing in local clubs never waned.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Shirley Bassey’s personal life; she was married twice, first to Kenneth Hume and later to Sergio Novak, with both unions ending in divorce. Bassey has two daughters, Sharon Bassey and Samantha Bassey, and also adopted her grand-nephew, Mark, during her marriage to Novak.

Career Highlights Shirley Bassey’s genre-defining voice propelled her to global fame, especially with her three iconic James Bond theme songs: “Goldfinger,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and “Moonraker.” These cinematic tracks cemented her status, making her the only artist to record more than one official Bond theme. She launched numerous BBC television specials and hosted her own variety series, showcasing a stage presence as dazzling as her powerful vocals. Bassey has sold over 140 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Bassey collected the first Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist in 1977 and was appointed a Dame in 1999 for her services to the performing arts.