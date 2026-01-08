Who Is Freddie Stroma? Freddie Stroma is a British actor and model, known for his charismatic presence across diverse roles. His performances often blend charm with a distinctive intensity, captivating audiences in both film and television. He first gained widespread public attention portraying Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series. This role served as a significant springboard, leading to a variety of subsequent projects that showcased his versatility.

Full Name Freddie Stroma Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality British Education Sunningdale School, Radley College, National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, University College London Father Stefan Sjöström Mother Crystal Kupper Siblings Antonia Sjöström, Philipp Sjöström

Early Life and Education A multilingual household shaped Freddie Stroma, born Frederic Wilhelm C. J. Sjöström, in London, England. His Swedish father, Stefan Sjöström, and German-French mother, Crystal Kupper, encouraged early curiosity and discipline. Stroma attended Sunningdale School and Radley College, later joining the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain. While pursuing a neuroscience degree at University College London, he balanced his studies with acting and modeling work.

Notable Relationships An on-set romance blossomed for Freddie Stroma with his UnREAL costar Johanna Braddy. The couple began dating in 2015, culminating in their marriage on December 30, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. Stroma and Braddy do not have children, and their relationship remains a prominent, publicly acknowledged partnership within the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Freddie Stroma garnered early acclaim for his portrayal of Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series, appearing in three installments. This high-profile role established him on a global stage and demonstrated his talent for bringing memorable characters to life. He further solidified his standing with a main role as Adrian Chase, also known as Vigilante, in the DC Universe series Peacemaker. Stroma also appeared as Adam Cromwell in the Lifetime series UnREAL and Brit Vayner in the film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.