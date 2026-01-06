Happy birthday to Rowan Atkinson , Eddie Redmayne , and Kate McKinnon ! January 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer Rowan Atkinson, 71 With his distinctive physical comedy and quiet wit, British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson captivated audiences worldwide with his iconic portrayal of Mr. Bean. He also starred in the critically acclaimed Blackadder series and the popular Johnny English film franchise.



Little-known fact: In 2001, Rowan Atkinson made headlines after safely landing a private plane during a flight to Kenya when the pilot passed out.

#2 Actor and Model Eddie Redmayne, 44 A versatile English actor, Eddie Redmayne is celebrated for his compelling roles in both theater and film. He gained critical acclaim and an Academy Award for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. Redmayne is also recognized for his work in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and his stage performances.



Little-known fact: Eddie Redmayne is colorblind, which sometimes presents challenges when differentiating between certain colors like red and green.

#3 Actress and Comedian Kate Mckinnon, 42 Known for her off-the-wall character work and spot-on impressions, American actress and comedian Kate McKinnon rose to prominence during her decade-long run on Saturday Night Live. She earned two Emmy Awards for her performances and has since appeared in major films like Ghostbusters and Barbie.



Little-known fact: Before her comedy career, Kate McKinnon learned to play the piano, cello, and guitar.

#4 Singer and Musician Alex Turner, 40 Known for his lyrical prowess and musical versatility, British singer-songwriter Alex Turner leads the influential rock band Arctic Monkeys. He also co-fronts The Last Shadow Puppets, showcasing a broader artistic range. Turner's work has earned him numerous awards and widespread critical acclaim.



Little-known fact: His early interest in hip-hop music significantly influenced the vocal rhythm and lyrical delivery on Arctic Monkeys' debut album.

#5 Actor and Model Norman Reedus, 57 An American actor known for rugged individualism, Norman Reedus has built a career inhabiting memorable roles. He gained prominence with his breakout performance in the 1999 movie The Boondock Saints. Reedus continues to captivate audiences with his work in both film and television, including his iconic portrayal of Daryl Dixon.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Norman Reedus worked at a Harley-Davidson motorcycle shop in Venice, California.

#6 Chef and Author Nigella Lawson, 66 Crafting an accessible style, British food writer and television cook Nigella Lawson transformed home cooking into a source of joy. She is widely recognized for her bestselling cookbooks, including How to Eat, and her engaging television series. Her distinctive approach emphasizes pleasure and comfort in the kitchen.



Little-known fact: She moved schools nine times between the ages of nine and eighteen.

#7 Youtuber Arin Hanson, 39 Renowned for his comedic animated shorts and video game commentary, Arin Hanson is an American YouTuber, actor, and animator. He rose to prominence as the co-founder of the popular YouTube series Game Grumps, showcasing his distinctive humor and voice acting talents. Hanson also developed the “Awesome Series” animations, establishing his unique mark on digital entertainment.



Little-known fact: Arin Hanson's mother pulled him out of high school after his freshman year to support his creative pursuits.

#8 Television Personality and Producer Julie Chen Moonves, 56 An American television personality and news anchor, Julie Chen Moonves has solidified her place in broadcasting with a distinctive on-screen persona. She is widely known for her lengthy tenure as the host of the Big Brother reality competition series. Moonves also co-hosted CBS's The Early Show and served as a moderator for The Talk.



Little-known fact: Early in her career, Julie Chen Moonves underwent blepharoplasty after a news director suggested her "Asian eyes" would hinder her anchoring prospects.

#9 Model and Singer Catriona Gray, 32 Renowned for her elegance and advocacy, Filipino Australian model Catriona Gray captivated the world by winning the Miss Universe 2018 crown. She is celebrated for her distinctive "lava walk" and a deep commitment to cultural and educational causes. Gray has also released music and served as a television host and ambassador for the arts.



Little-known fact: Catriona Gray holds a black belt in the Korean martial art Choi Kwang-Do, which she earned at twelve years old.