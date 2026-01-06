Who Is Kate McKinnon? Kate McKinnon is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her adaptable character work and precise celebrity impressions. She brings a distinctive, often surreal, energy to every role. She joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2012, where her original characters and spot-on parodies garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase; a sketch with Ryan Gosling describing an alien abduction became a viral hit.

Full Name Kate McKinnon Berthold Gender Female Relationship Status Dating Jackie Abbott Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education North Shore High School, Columbia University Father Michael Thomas Berthold Mother Laura Campbell Siblings Emily Lynne Berthold

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Sea Cliff, New York, Kate McKinnon developed a talent for accents and comedic voices at an early age, encouraged by her family. She started playing piano at five, cello at twelve, and taught herself guitar by fifteen. She graduated from North Shore High School in 2002 before earning a theater degree from Columbia University in 2006, where she co-founded a musical improv comedy troupe called Tea Party.

Notable Relationships Currently, Kate McKinnon is linked to actress and photographer Jackie Abbott, with whom she has maintained a private relationship since around 2016. Their connection became publicly known during a rare joint appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards. McKinnon has no children and is known for keeping the details of her romantic life out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights McKinnon’s comedic career blossomed during her decade-long tenure on Saturday Night Live, where she became known for creating memorable characters and impressions. She earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Beyond SNL, she expanded into major film roles, notably starring in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot and earning widespread praise for her portrayal of Weird Barbie in the 2023 movie Barbie. Her versatile voice work also includes animated series like Nature Cat and The Magic School Bus Rides Again, cementing McKinnon as a fixture in modern pop culture.