Who Is Catriona Gray? Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray is a Filipino Australian model, singer, and beauty queen, widely recognized for her graceful presence and impactful advocacies. Her dynamic career blends high fashion with a strong commitment to social causes. She gained global attention after securing the Miss Universe 2018 crown, a victory amplified by her iconic “lava walk” and a gown inspired by the Mayon Volcano. Her performance captured hearts and solidified her status as a beloved international figure.

Full Name Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality Filipino Australian Ethnicity Scottish and Filipino Education Trinity Anglican School, Berklee College of Music Father Ian Gray Mother Normita Ragas Magnayon

Early Life and Education Born in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, Catriona Gray displayed an early flair for performance, winning the Little Miss Philippines pageant in Sydney at age five. Her father, Ian Gray, is of Scottish descent, and her mother, Normita Ragas Magnayon, is Filipina. Gray attended Trinity Anglican School in Cairns, where she was a chorister and jazz band lead singer. She later earned a graduate certificate in music theory from Berklee College of Music and holds a black belt in Choi Kwang-Do martial arts.

Notable Relationships A string of public romances has marked Catriona Gray’s personal life, including a long-term relationship with Filipino-German actor Clint Bondad, which ended in 2019. She later announced her engagement to Filipino American actor Sam Milby in February 2023. However, Milby confirmed their breakup and cancelled engagement in February 2025, leaving Gray currently single. Gray has since stated she is not dating as of October 2025.

Career Highlights Catriona Gray’s pageant career began with winning Miss World Philippines 2016 and placing in the top five at Miss World 2016. Her crowning achievement came as Miss Universe 2018, making her the fourth Filipina to claim the prestigious title. Beyond pageantry, Gray serves as an Ambassador for the Arts and for Indigenous Handicrafts in the Philippines, promoting cultural heritage. She actively works with organizations like Young Focus Philippines, championing education and community empowerment. Her influence extends to television, where she has hosted shows and served as a backstage correspondent for Miss Universe finals. Gray also dedicates time to health advocacy, particularly regarding scoliosis awareness.