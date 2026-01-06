Who Is Julie Chen Moonves? Julie Suzanne Chen Moonves is an American television personality known for her composed on-screen presence and versatile hosting skills. She has carved a significant niche in both news and reality television. Her breakout moment arrived in 2000 as the host of the reality-television program Big Brother, a role she has maintained consistently. This enduring position cemented her status as an iconic figure in unscripted entertainment.

Full Name Julie Suzanne Chen Moonves Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Les Moonves Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese Education St. Francis Preparatory School, University of Southern California Father David Chen Mother Wang Ling Chen Siblings Gladys Chen, Victoria Chen Kids Charlie Moonves

Early Life and Education Born in Queens, New York City, Julie Chen Moonves grew up as the daughter of Chinese immigrants. Her maternal grandfather, Lou Gaw Tong, was a self-made businessman who became wealthy through grocery stores. She attended St. Francis Preparatory School before graduating from the University of Southern California in 1991. There, she earned a double degree in broadcast journalism and English, laying the foundation for her broadcasting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Julie Chen Moonves’s personal life, culminating in her marriage to former CBS executive Les Moonves. Earlier in her career, she was engaged to news editor Gary Donahue. She shares one son, Charlie Moonves, with Les Moonves. Julie Chen Moonves also became stepmother to Moonves’s three children from his previous marriage.

Career Highlights Julie Chen Moonves’s career is defined by her enduring role as the host of the US version of the Big Brother series since its 2000 debut. She remains the longest-tenured host in the global franchise’s history, presiding over every season. Beyond reality television, she anchored segments on CBS’s The Early Show from 2002 to 2010 and moderated the popular daytime talk program The Talk for eight years until 2018. Chen Moonves has also been recognized as a trailblazer for Asian American women in media, impacting representation across the industry.