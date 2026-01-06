Who Is Arin Hanson? Arin Joseph Hanson is an American YouTuber, actor, and animator, widely recognized for his pioneering work in online animation. His distinctive humor and engaging persona have made him a staple in digital entertainment. Hanson burst into the public eye with his “Metal Gear Awesome” animation on Newgrounds, which quickly went viral. This success propelled him into further web series and established his unique comedic voice in the gaming world.

Full Name Arin Joseph Hanson Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Education Received GED Father Lloyd Hanson Mother Maurette Hanson Siblings Nate Hanson

Early Life and Education Born in Margate, Florida, Arin Joseph Hanson was encouraged by his mother, Maurette Hanson, to pursue his creative interests from a young age. He experimented with stop-motion animation, showcasing an early passion for visual storytelling and performance. Hanson eventually left high school and earned his GED, focusing on his animation and voice acting aspirations rather than traditional academics.

Notable Relationships Arin Joseph Hanson married Suzanne Berhow on October 25, 2013, after they first met at a convention in 2002. Berhow, also known online as Mortem3r, frequently appears in his content and has her own gaming channel. Hanson and Berhow do not have any children. He has openly identified as bisexual on multiple occasions in recent years.

Career Highlights Arin Joseph Hanson gained serial success with Game Grumps, co-founded in 2012, which evolved into a massively popular YouTube Let’s Play series with millions of subscribers. His animated web series, The Awesome Series, notably including “Metal Gear Awesome,” also garnered significant internet fame and led to commissions from MTV. Beyond Game Grumps, Hanson co-founded Real Good Touring, a company that organizes tours for internet personalities and independent performers. He also developed the pin trading product “Arpeegees,” inspired by classic RPG video games.