Who Is Eddie Redmayne? Eddie Redmayne is a British actor known for his transformative performances and thoughtful approach to characters. His work often brings a sensitive depth to complex biographical roles. He achieved widespread recognition with his portrayal of physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, a role that garnered him an Academy Award and cemented his place in public eye.

Full Name Edward John David Redmayne Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, Northern Irish, Welsh Education Eton College, Trinity College, Cambridge Father Richard Redmayne Mother Patricia Redmayne Siblings James Redmayne, Thomas Redmayne, Charlie Redmayne, Eugenie Redmayne Kids Iris Mary, Luke Richard

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Westminster, London, Edward John David Redmayne developed an early interest in acting and singing. He attended Jackie Palmer Stage School from the age of ten, finding a passion for performance. He later continued his education at Eton College, where he was a classmate of Prince William, before studying History of Art at Trinity College, Cambridge, graduating in 2003.

Notable Relationships Eddie Redmayne married Hannah Bagshawe on December 15, 2014, after they had been friends for over a decade. They first met as teenagers while he attended Eton College and she was at a nearby girls’ boarding school. The couple shares two children, a daughter named Iris Mary, born in 2016, and a son named Luke Richard, born in 2018.

Career Highlights Eddie Redmayne gained significant acclaim for portraying physicist Stephen Hawking in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything, earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor. His meticulous preparation for the role earned widespread praise. He further demonstrated his versatility in the fantasy genre as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series, which debuted in 2016. Redmayne also notably won a Tony Award for his supporting role in the 2010 Broadway play Red.