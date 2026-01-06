Who Is Ndamukong Suh? Ndamukong Ngwa Suh is an American former professional football player, widely recognized as a dominant defensive tackle known for his formidable power and aggressive style of play. His consistent impact on the field earned him widespread acclaim. He rose to national prominence as a highly decorated college athlete at the University of Nebraska. Suh was then selected as the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, immediately making his presence felt in the league.

Full Name Ndamukong Ngwa Suh Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Grant High School, University of Nebraska–Lincoln Father Michael Suh Mother Bernadette Suh Siblings Ngum Suh Kids Kingston Suh, Khari Suh

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Ndamukong Suh was a four-sport athlete at Grant High School, excelling in football, basketball, soccer, and track and field. His mother, Bernadette, originally from Jamaica, and his father, Michael, from Cameroon, instilled a strong work ethic. He continued his athletic and academic pursuits at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering, balancing rigorous studies with an outstanding collegiate football career.

Notable Relationships Ndamukong Suh is married to Katya Suh, whom he met during their time as student-athletes at the University of Nebraska. They officially tied the knot in May 2020. The couple welcomed twin sons, Kingston and Khari, in March 2021. The family often supports Suh’s professional and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Career Highlights Ndamukong Suh carved out a remarkable 13-season NFL career as a defensive tackle, playing for teams including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned a Super Bowl LV championship with the Buccaneers, a crowning achievement in his professional journey. His impressive list of accolades includes five Pro Bowl selections, three First-team All-Pro honors, and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2010. Suh was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Beyond football, Suh has built a significant presence as an entrepreneur, real estate developer, and investor, managing House of Spears Management and co-leading Athletes in Real Estate (AiRE).