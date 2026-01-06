Who Is Rowan Atkinson? Rowan Sebastian Atkinson is a British actor, comedian, and writer, celebrated for his distinct physical comedy style. His performances often blend subtle expressions with slapstick humor, captivating a global audience. His breakout role as Mr. Bean, a nearly silent, bumbling character, captivated millions worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon. The character’s universal appeal stemmed from its reliance on visual gags rather than dialogue.

Full Name Rowan Sebastian Atkinson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Louise Ford Net Worth $150 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Durham Chorister School, St Bees School, Newcastle University, The Queen’s College, Oxford Father Eric Atkinson Mother Ella May Bainbridge Siblings Rodney Atkinson, Rupert Atkinson Kids Ben Atkinson, Lily Sastry, Isla Atkinson

Early Life and Education Rowan Sebastian Atkinson, the youngest of four boys, grew up in Consett, County Durham, England, with his farmer and company director father, Eric Atkinson, and mother, Ella May Bainbridge. He attended Durham Chorister School and St Bees School, later studying electrical engineering at Newcastle University and earning a master’s degree from The Queen’s College, Oxford. While at Oxford, he honed his comedic skills, performing in revues and collaborating with future writing partners.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Rowan Atkinson’s personal life. He was married to makeup artist Sunetra Sastry from 1990 until their divorce in 2015. Atkinson shares two children, Ben and Lily, with Sastry and later welcomed a daughter, Isla, with his current partner, actress and comedian Louise Ford.

Career Highlights Rowan Atkinson achieved widespread fame for creating and starring as the titular character in the television series Mr. Bean, which first premiered in 1990. The largely silent, physical comedy series became a global phenomenon, winning numerous awards. He also gained critical acclaim for his role as Edmund Blackadder in the satirical BBC sitcom Blackadder, which ran through several historical periods. Additionally, Atkinson starred as the bumbling secret agent in the Johnny English film series.