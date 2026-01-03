Happy birthday to Greta Thunberg , Florence Pugh , and Jisoo ! January 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg, 23 With a direct and unwavering voice, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has become a leading figure in the global climate movement. She famously initiated the Fridays for Future school strike, inspiring millions to demand urgent environmental action. Thunberg has addressed world leaders at numerous high-profile summits.



Little-known fact: Her parents initially made significant lifestyle changes to help Greta recover from depression, rather than solely for climate activism.

RELATED:

#2 Actress Florence Pugh, 30 British actress Florence Pugh is known for her commanding performances in diverse roles. Her breakout in Lady Macbeth led to an Academy Award nomination for Little Women and a prominent place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Little-known fact: As a child, Florence Pugh suffered from tracheomalacia, a breathing condition that led her family to relocate to Spain for a warmer climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Singer and Actress Jisoo, 31 Displaying a captivating blend of strength and charm, Kim Ji-soo is a South Korean singer and actress celebrated for her global influence as a member of BLACKPINK. Her groundbreaking solo debut with the album Me set sales records, while her impactful acting in the series Snowdrop earned her critical acclaim.



Beyond her artistic endeavors, she has emerged as a prominent figure in the fashion world, notably as a global ambassador for Dior and Cartier.



Little-known fact: Prior to her official debut with BLACKPINK, Jisoo received an offer to join rival label SM Entertainment, which she declined.

#4 Streamer Emiru, 28 An American Twitch streamer and cosplayer, Emily-Beth Schunk rose to prominence with her creative online presence and engaging gaming content. She is widely recognized for her elaborate cosplays and for inspiring a character design in the popular League of Legends game. Schunk is also a co-owner of the gaming organization One True King.



Little-known fact: She played piano and violin in high school, where she was first and second chair violin.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Mixed Martial Artist Paddy Pimblett, 31 Dominating both regional and international stages, British professional mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett earned acclaim as the Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion before his dynamic UFC rise. Beyond his impressive string of victories, Pimblett is noted for his engaging persona and his commitment to mental health advocacy.



Little-known fact: Paddy Pimblett started training in mixed martial arts at age 15 after being inspired by a UFC fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Writer and Producer Dan Harmon, 53 Known for crafting intricate and often meta narratives, American writer and producer Dan Harmon has significantly influenced modern television comedy.



His acclaimed works include creating the NBC sitcom Community and co-creating the hit Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty. He also co-founded the alternative television network Channel 101.



Little-known fact: He co-wrote the Academy Award-nominated animated film Monster House.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Football Player Eli Manning, 45 American professional football quarterback Eli Manning is celebrated for his two Super Bowl victories with the New York Giants. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for both his 2008 and 2012 championship wins, cementing his legacy as a clutch performer.



Little-known fact: Eli Manning admitted via social media that he rode the New York City subway for the first time five years after his NFL retirement.

#8 DJ and Musician Thomas Bangalter, 51 Celebrated for his innovative electronic sound, French musician Thomas Bangalter gained international recognition as half of the influential duo Daft Punk. His work includes genre-defining albums and acclaimed film scores like Tron: Legacy. Beyond his music, Bangalter is known for his philosophical approach to art.



Little-known fact: Thomas Bangalter quit DJing in clubs after developing tinnitus in 2002 to protect his hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actress Katie Mcgrath, 43 Irish actress Katie McGrath captivated audiences as the enigmatic Morgana Pendragon in the popular series Merlin. Her compelling presence also defined the role of Lena Luthor in The CW's Supergirl, showcasing a versatile talent across fantasy and superhero genres.



Little-known fact: Katie McGrath has heterochromia, a unique condition where her eyes display different colors, often appearing green or blue depending on the lighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Singer Lloyd, 40 Known for a distinct blend of soulful melodies, American singer-songwriter Lloyd Harlin Polite Jr. emerged from the R&B scene with undeniable vocal talent. His debut album, *Southside*, and chart-topping singles like "You" with Lil Wayne, quickly secured his prominent place in music.



Little-known fact: Before his solo success, Lloyd Harlin Polite Jr. was the lead singer of the preteen boy band N-Toon.