Paddy Pimblett: Bio And Career Highlights
Paddy Pimblett
January 3, 1995
Liverpool, England
31 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Paddy Pimblett?
Patrick Mark Pimblett is a British professional mixed martial artist known for his flamboyant personality and aggressive fighting style. His captivating presence inside and outside the octagon has garnered him a significant global fanbase.
He first burst into the public eye with his exciting UFC debut in 2021, securing a first-round knockout victory that set the stage for his rapid ascent. Fans often affectionately call him “The Baddy,” a nickname reflecting his entertaining persona.
|Full Name
|Patrick Mark Pimblett
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Education
|St Margaret Mary’s Primary School, Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School
|Father
|Mark Pimblett
|Mother
|Jackie Pimblett
|Siblings
|Kristy Nunen
|Kids
|Betsy Pimblett, Margot Pimblett
Early Life and Education
Paddy Pimblett grew up in Huyton, Merseyside, with his parents, Mark and Jackie Pimblett, who fostered an early interest in martial arts. He began training in mixed martial arts at age 15, swiftly recognizing it as his calling.
He attended St Margaret Mary’s Primary School and Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, where his dedication to fighting quickly surpassed traditional academics. This early passion shaped his path, leading him to forgo a typical career for professional combat.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Laura Gregory, Paddy Pimblett exchanged vows in 2023 following a sustained period of dating. Their relationship has been a consistent aspect of his life outside the intense world of combat sports.
The couple welcomed twin daughters, Betsy and Margot Pimblett, in 2024, embarking on a new chapter of fatherhood for the fighter. They are often seen together, presenting a united family front.
Career Highlights
As a mixed martial artist, Paddy Pimblett achieved significant acclaim as the Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion, successfully defending his title once. His dominant performances in the regional circuit established him as a rising star before joining the UFC.
Upon entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Pimblett quickly secured multiple Performance of the Night awards, demonstrating his exciting finishing ability and fan appeal. He also launched The Baddy Foundation, dedicated to men’s mental health and child food insecurity.
Signature Quote
“I know where I am going. I have seen it in my future to be the biggest star in the whole of MMA.”
