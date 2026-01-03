Who Is Dan Harmon? Daniel James Harmon is an American writer, producer, and actor, celebrated for his distinctive voice in television comedy. His influential work often blends sharp wit with meta-narrative structures, profoundly shaping animated and live-action shows. Harmon first captured widespread public attention by creating the NBC sitcom Community, earning significant critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling and layered humor, which quickly cultivated a devoted fanbase.

Full Name Daniel James Harmon Gender Male Relationship Status Engaged to Cody Heller Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Polish Education Brown Deer High School, Marquette University, Glendale Community College Father Robert Harmon Mother Fay Harmon

Early Life and Education In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Daniel James Harmon grew up with parents who were both educators. He developed an early interest in storytelling, receiving an electric typewriter at seven for his films. Harmon attended Brown Deer High School and briefly Marquette University, experiences that shaped his early creative outlook. Later, his time at Glendale Community College directly inspired the setting for his acclaimed sitcom Community.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to television writer Cody Heller, Daniel James Harmon was previously married to Erin McGathy. Their marriage lasted from 2014 until their divorce in 2015, following a public proposal. Harmon has no publicly known children from either relationship. He maintains a generally private life, offering few details beyond these confirmed partnerships.

Career Highlights Daniel James Harmon’s career surged with the creation of the critically acclaimed NBC sitcom Community, known for its innovative format and dedicated fanbase, before he co-created the global phenomenon Rick and Morty for Adult Swim. Beyond these flagship shows, Harmon co-founded the alternative television network Channel 101. He also co-founded Starburns Industries, a production company that produced Emmy-winning content and films like Anomalisa.