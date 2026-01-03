Who Is Emiru? Emily-Beth Schunk is an American online streamer and cosplayer, widely recognized for her creative costumes and engaging content on Twitch. Her vibrant personality and unique blend of gaming and cosplay have garnered a substantial following across various digital platforms. She first gained public attention through her early Twitch streams of League of Legends, complemented by her elaborate cosplays. This dedication eventually led to a significant milestone: inspiring the design of a character in the popular game.

Full Name Emily-Beth Schunk Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity German and Chinese American Education High School Graduate Father Gregory Schunk Mother Pin Schunk Siblings Nicolas

Early Life and Education Born in Wichita, Kansas, Emily-Beth Schunk developed an early interest in video games and creative arts. Her German-American father, Gregory, and Chinese mother, Pin, both engineers, fostered her curiosity in various pursuits. She graduated from high school in 2016, where she also played piano and violin. Opting to forgo college, she chose to focus entirely on building her online content creation career.

Notable Relationships Over several years, Emily-Beth Schunk was publicly linked to fellow streamers Marcus “Dyrus” Hill and Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo. Her relationship with Hill reportedly spanned from 2016 to 2020. Emiru has no children and is currently reported to be single, prioritizing her career and well-being after her past publicized relationships.