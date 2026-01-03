Who Is Eli Manning? Elisha Nelson Manning is an American professional football quarterback, known for his calm leadership and clutch play in high-stakes games. He spent his entire 16-season NFL career with the New York Giants. His breakout moment arrived in 2008 when he led the Giants to an improbable Super Bowl XLII victory, defeating the undefeated New England Patriots. This stunning upset cemented his legacy and earned him the Super Bowl MVP award.

Full Name Elisha Nelson Manning Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $140 million Nationality American Education Isidore Newman School, University of Mississippi Father Archie Manning Mother Olivia Manning Siblings Cooper Manning, Peyton Manning Kids Ava Frances, Lucy Thomas, Caroline Olivia, Charles Elisha

Early Life and Education Born into a prominent football family in New Orleans, Louisiana, Eli Manning grew up immersed in the sport. His father, Archie Manning, was a former NFL quarterback, and his older brothers, Cooper and Peyton, also played football. Manning attended Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, excelling in both football and basketball. He later played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels at the University of Mississippi, setting numerous school records.

Notable Relationships Eli Manning married his college sweetheart, Abby McGrew, in April 2008 in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple met while attending the University of Mississippi in 2002 and have since built a family together. Manning and McGrew share four children: daughters Ava Frances, Lucy Thomas, and Caroline Olivia, and son Charles Elisha. He often shares his joy of fatherhood on social media.

Career Highlights Eli Manning’s career is defined by two monumental Super Bowl victories, both against the New England Patriots. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for both Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Beyond his championships, Manning holds franchise records for the New York Giants in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. He also earned the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2016 for his excellence on and off the field.