Eli Manning: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Eli Manning
January 3, 1981
New Orleans, Louisiana, US
45 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Eli Manning?
Elisha Nelson Manning is an American professional football quarterback, known for his calm leadership and clutch play in high-stakes games. He spent his entire 16-season NFL career with the New York Giants.
His breakout moment arrived in 2008 when he led the Giants to an improbable Super Bowl XLII victory, defeating the undefeated New England Patriots. This stunning upset cemented his legacy and earned him the Super Bowl MVP award.
|Full Name
|Elisha Nelson Manning
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 5 inches (196 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$140 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Isidore Newman School, University of Mississippi
|Father
|Archie Manning
|Mother
|Olivia Manning
|Siblings
|Cooper Manning, Peyton Manning
|Kids
|Ava Frances, Lucy Thomas, Caroline Olivia, Charles Elisha
Early Life and Education
Born into a prominent football family in New Orleans, Louisiana, Eli Manning grew up immersed in the sport. His father, Archie Manning, was a former NFL quarterback, and his older brothers, Cooper and Peyton, also played football.
Manning attended Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, excelling in both football and basketball. He later played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels at the University of Mississippi, setting numerous school records.
Notable Relationships
Eli Manning married his college sweetheart, Abby McGrew, in April 2008 in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple met while attending the University of Mississippi in 2002 and have since built a family together.
Manning and McGrew share four children: daughters Ava Frances, Lucy Thomas, and Caroline Olivia, and son Charles Elisha. He often shares his joy of fatherhood on social media.
Career Highlights
Eli Manning’s career is defined by two monumental Super Bowl victories, both against the New England Patriots. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for both Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.
Beyond his championships, Manning holds franchise records for the New York Giants in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. He also earned the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2016 for his excellence on and off the field.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always been a team-first guy. I would rather win as a team than have personal success.”
