Who Is Greta Thunberg? Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist known for her clear, unyielding stance on climate justice. Her compelling message advocates for urgent, science-backed global action. Her breakout moment came in 2018, when her solo “School Strike for Climate” protest outside the Swedish parliament rapidly gained international attention. This viral act inspired the worldwide Fridays for Future movement.

Full Name Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality Swedish Father Svante Thunberg Mother Malena Ernman Siblings Beata Ernman Thunberg

Early Life and Education Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Greta Thunberg was raised in a family deeply involved in the arts; her mother, Malena Ernman, is an opera singer, and her father, Svante Thunberg, is an actor. This environment fostered her expressive communication skills. By age eight, Thunberg first learned about climate change, finding herself unable to comprehend the inaction surrounding the crisis. Later diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, she views this as a strength, enabling her to focus intently on the issue.

Notable Relationships Greta Thunberg maintains a highly private personal life, and there are no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. Her focus remains primarily on her climate activism. She has no children. Thunberg has consistently kept her private relationships out of the public sphere.

Career Highlights Greta Thunberg spearheaded the global Fridays for Future movement, beginning with her solo “School Strike for Climate” in 2018. This pivotal action gained immense media coverage, mobilizing millions of students worldwide. She has delivered powerful speeches at major international platforms, including the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City, advocating for immediate environmental policy changes. Thunberg was also named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019.