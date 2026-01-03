Who Is Jisoo? Kim Ji-soo is a South Korean singer, actress, and songwriter, renowned for her versatile talent and captivating stage presence. As a member of the global sensation BLACKPINK, she embodies a blend of strength and elegance that resonates with fans worldwide. Her visibility significantly expanded with her compelling lead role in the JTBC series Snowdrop. The drama showcased her acting depth, garnering widespread attention and critical praise for her performance.

Full Name Kim Ji-soo Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education School of Performing Arts Seoul Father Kim Ha-Joon Mother Kim Ji-Yoo Siblings Kim Junghoon, Kim Jiyoon

Early Life and Education Born in Gunpo, South Korea, Kim Ji-soo grew up as the youngest of three children in a supportive household. Her parents often granted her leeway, even allowing her to skip school when she felt tired. She attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul, where joining a drama club in her eleventh grade year sparked an early interest in the entertainment industry, leading her to auditions.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jisoo’s journey in the public eye. Most recently, she was linked to South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun. However, their agencies confirmed their separation in October 2023, citing busy schedules. To date, Jisoo has no children and has not publicly confirmed another relationship.

Career Highlights Jisoo’s solo career took flight with her debut album Me in March 2023, which became the best-selling album by a female soloist in South Korea. The album featured the hit single “Flower,” earning her multiple awards, including Best Female Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards. Beyond music, she solidified her acting presence with a leading role in the 2021–22 JTBC series Snowdrop. Her performance earned her the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards, establishing her as a formidable actress.