Happy birthday to Joanne Woodward , Kate Mara , and Rozonda Thomas ! February 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Joanne Woodward, 96 An American actress known for her quiet power and emotional depth, Joanne Woodward cultivated a remarkable career. She often brought authenticity to complex characters on stage and screen, earning widespread critical acclaim.



Woodward's filmography includes her Academy Award-winning role in The Three Faces of Eve and frequent collaborations with her late husband, Paul Newman, in projects like The Long, Hot Summer. Off-screen, she is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts through Newman's Own.



Little-known fact: She famously made her own green satin gown for the 1958 Academy Awards, becoming the only Best Actress winner to date to wear a dress she sewed herself.

#2 American Actress Kate Mara, 43 Known for her compelling performances across genres, American actress Kate Mara has made a significant impact in film and television. Her roles often showcase a blend of strength and vulnerability, drawing audiences into each character's journey. Among her key achievements, Mara earned critical acclaim for her work in the Netflix series House of Cards and Ridley Scott's science fiction epic The Martian.



Little-known fact: Kate Mara is a passionate animal rights advocate and has followed a vegan diet for over a decade.

#3 American Singer and Actress Rozonda Thomas, 55 American singer and actress Rozonda Thomas captivated audiences as a member of the iconic R&B group TLC. The group sold over 65 million records worldwide and garnered four Grammy Awards for their groundbreaking sound. Beyond music, Thomas has appeared in films and reality television, and she became a grandmother in March 2024.



Little-known fact: Rozonda Thomas met her father, Abdul Ali, for the first time on a television talk show when she was 25 years old.

#4 English Actor Timothy Spall, 69 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made British actor Timothy Spall a favorite among modern film directors. His powerful portrayal of J. M. W. Turner earned him the Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Award, and he is widely known for his role as Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter series.



Little-known fact: Before committing to acting, Timothy Spall considered going to art school or joining the army.

#5 American Guitarist and Singer Neal Schon, 72 Renowned for his distinctive guitar virtuosity, American musician and songwriter Neal Schon co-founded the iconic rock band Journey, shaping their sound for decades. He contributed to numerous chart-topping hits and has also released several solo albums, showcasing his prolific creative output beyond the band. Schon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.



Little-known fact: He started playing woodwind instruments before picking up the guitar at age ten.

#6 English Guitarist and Songwriter Adrian Smith, 69 An English guitarist and songwriter, Adrian Frederick Smith's melodic style became a hallmark of heavy metal. He is widely recognized for his two tenures with Iron Maiden, contributing to iconic albums like The Number of the Beast and Powerslave.



Beyond the metal titans, Smith has explored blues-rock with his Smith/Kotzen project and authored the memoir Monsters of River and Rock.



Little-known fact: Before fully pursuing music, Adrian Smith worked as a water bailiff and fisheries officer at Walthamstow Reservoirs.

#7 Canadian Actor and Director Donal Logue, 60 A versatile Canadian-American actor, Donal Logue brings a unique blend of grit and authenticity to his many film and television roles. His award-winning turn in The Tao of Steve and his memorable portrayal of Detective Harvey Bullock in the Gotham series highlight his diverse talent. Logue is also an avid soccer player and a co-founder of a custom wood slab business.



Little-known fact: He once briefly left acting to pursue a career in truck driving.

#8 American Actor Noah Emmerich, 61 A compelling American actor, Noah Emmerich, is celebrated for his grounded performances in both film and television. He gained significant recognition as FBI Agent Stan Beeman in the acclaimed series The Americans. Emmerich also left a memorable mark in movies like The Truman Show.



Little-known fact: As a youth, Noah Emmerich learned to play the trumpet.

#9 American Actress Lindsey Morgan, 36 An American actress known for her compelling on-screen presence, Lindsey Morgan garnered early recognition for her role on General Hospital. Morgan became a prominent figure in science fiction with her fan-favorite portrayal of Raven Reyes in The 100 series. She has also expanded her talents to include directing and starring in the action-drama series Walker.



Little-known fact: Lindsey Morgan still retains four of her baby teeth.

#10 Industrial Designer Jony Ive, 59 A British-American industrial designer, Jony Ive is renowned for his transformative work at Apple Inc., where he shaped iconic products like the iPhone and iMac. He is celebrated for his minimalist approach, creating technology that blends beauty with intuitive functionality.

Ive also co-founded the design firm LoveFrom, collaborating on innovative projects with global brands.



Little-known fact: He was diagnosed with dyslexia during his secondary school years.