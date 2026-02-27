Joanne Woodward portrait in black and white, showcasing classic Hollywood glamour and timeless elegance.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Joanne Woodward

Born

February 27, 1930

Died
Birthplace

Thomasville, Georgia, US

Age

96 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Joanne Woodward?

Joanne Woodward is an American actress renowned for embodying grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her nuanced performances consistently explored complex female characters with profound depth and integrity.

She first captivated audiences and critics alike with her Academy Award-winning portrayal in The Three Faces of Eve. This intense performance established her as a versatile and formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full NameJoanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
Relationship StatusWidowed
Net Worth$100 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityFrench
EducationLouisiana State University, Actors Studio, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, Sarah Lawrence College
FatherWade Woodward Sr.
MotherElinor Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward
SiblingsWade Woodward Jr.
KidsElinor Teresa Newman, Melissa Stewart Newman, Claire Olivia Newman

Early Life and Education

Born in Thomasville, Georgia, Joanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward grew up influenced by her mother, Elinor, a devoted film enthusiast. Her father, Wade Sr., was a school administrator who eventually became a traveling salesman.

After attending Marietta High School, she further honed her skills at Greenville High School and later studied drama at Louisiana State University before relocating to New York to train at the prestigious Actors Studio and the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Notable Relationships

A defining Hollywood romance, Joanne Woodward married actor Paul Newman in January 1958, forging a celebrated fifty-year partnership that lasted until his death in 2008. Their professional and personal lives were deeply intertwined, making them an iconic couple.

Woodward is the mother of three daughters with Newman: Elinor, Melissa, and Claire. She has no public partner since being widowed.

Career Highlights

Joanne Woodward’s powerful acting career spans over five decades, marked by her Academy Award-winning performance in The Three Faces of Eve and her Cannes Film Festival Best Actress win for The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds.

She frequently collaborated with her late husband, Paul Newman, starring in films such as The Long, Hot Summer and Rachel, Rachel, which he directed, solidifying their iconic screen partnership.

Woodward also earned three Primetime Emmy Awards and a British Academy Film Award, establishing her as one of Hollywood’s most respected and versatile actresses of her generation.

Signature Quote

“Sexiness wears thin after a while and beauty fades, but to be married to a man who makes you laugh every day, ah, now that’s a real treat.”

