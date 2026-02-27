Who Is Joanne Woodward? Joanne Woodward is an American actress renowned for embodying grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her nuanced performances consistently explored complex female characters with profound depth and integrity. She first captivated audiences and critics alike with her Academy Award-winning portrayal in The Three Faces of Eve. This intense performance established her as a versatile and formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Joanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity French Education Louisiana State University, Actors Studio, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, Sarah Lawrence College Father Wade Woodward Sr. Mother Elinor Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward Siblings Wade Woodward Jr. Kids Elinor Teresa Newman, Melissa Stewart Newman, Claire Olivia Newman

Early Life and Education Born in Thomasville, Georgia, Joanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward grew up influenced by her mother, Elinor, a devoted film enthusiast. Her father, Wade Sr., was a school administrator who eventually became a traveling salesman. After attending Marietta High School, she further honed her skills at Greenville High School and later studied drama at Louisiana State University before relocating to New York to train at the prestigious Actors Studio and the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Notable Relationships A defining Hollywood romance, Joanne Woodward married actor Paul Newman in January 1958, forging a celebrated fifty-year partnership that lasted until his death in 2008. Their professional and personal lives were deeply intertwined, making them an iconic couple. Woodward is the mother of three daughters with Newman: Elinor, Melissa, and Claire. She has no public partner since being widowed.

Career Highlights Joanne Woodward’s powerful acting career spans over five decades, marked by her Academy Award-winning performance in The Three Faces of Eve and her Cannes Film Festival Best Actress win for The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds. She frequently collaborated with her late husband, Paul Newman, starring in films such as The Long, Hot Summer and Rachel, Rachel, which he directed, solidifying their iconic screen partnership. Woodward also earned three Primetime Emmy Awards and a British Academy Film Award, establishing her as one of Hollywood’s most respected and versatile actresses of her generation.