Who Is Donal Logue? Donal Francis Logue is a Canadian-American actor renowned for his versatile portrayals of gritty, multifaceted characters. He brings an authentic depth to roles across various genres, making him a familiar face in both film and television. His breakthrough arrived with his starring role as Dex in the independent comedy The Tao of Steve, earning him a Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize. This nuanced performance cemented his reputation for inhabiting complex individuals.

Full Name Donal Francis Logue Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality Canadian American Ethnicity Irish American Education Harvard University Siblings Karina Logue, Deirdre Logue, Eileen Logue, Michael Logue Kids Finn Logue, Jade Logue

Early Life and Education Donal Francis Logue was born in Ottawa, Ontario, to Irish Carmelite missionary parents. The family moved through various locations before settling in Calexico, California, where he grew up with his three sisters. Logue attended Central Union High School, where his interest in theater began to bloom. He later pursued history at Harvard University, an academic path that preceded his formal drama studies.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in Donal Logue’s personal life includes his marriage to Kasey Walker, with whom he shares children. Their relationship concluded in divorce, and he has maintained a private profile regarding romantic partnerships since then. Logue is a father to two children, Finn Logue and Jade Logue, whom he co-parents with Kasey Walker. He has not publicly confirmed another partner, with his focus remaining on his family and career.

Career Highlights Donal Logue’s career breakthrough arrived with the independent film The Tao of Steve, for which he earned a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. He further captivated audiences with his leading role as Detective Harvey Bullock in the acclaimed Gotham series. Beyond his acting, Logue co-founded Frison Logue Hardwoods, a business specializing in custom wood slabs from reclaimed timber. He also co-authored the memoir Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood with Danny Trejo, showcasing his writing talents.