Who Is Noah Emmerich? Noah Nicholas Emmerich is an American actor known for his compelling presence and nuanced character portrayals. His versatile performances consistently add depth to both film and television projects. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Marlon in the critically acclaimed The Truman Show, a performance that showcased his ability to blend warmth with underlying tension. Emmerich has since become a reliable presence in complex narratives.

Full Name Noah Nicholas Emmerich Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Dalton School, Yale University Father André Emmerich Mother Constance Emmerich Siblings Toby Emmerich, Adam Emmerich

Early Life and Education Noah Nicholas Emmerich was born in New York City, the youngest of three sons to concert pianist Constance and art dealer André Emmerich. His family’s artistic background provided an early immersion in creative pursuits. He attended the Dalton School and later graduated from Yale University with a history degree. During his time at Yale, Emmerich also sang with the a cappella group The Yale Spizzwinks(?).

Notable Relationships Noah Nicholas Emmerich married actress Melissa Fitzgerald in 1998, a union that lasted until their divorce in 2003. More recently, he married actress and producer Mary Regency Boies in 2014. Emmerich remains married to Mary Regency Boies, and the couple resides in New York City. There are no public records of him having children.