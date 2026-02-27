Who Is Neal Schon? Neal Joseph Schon is an American musician and guitarist, renowned for his soulful and melodic playing style. His intricate guitar work has profoundly shaped the sound of arena rock for decades. He co-founded the iconic band Journey in 1973. Schon rose to public prominence as a co-founder and lead guitarist for Journey. The band’s debut album launched a prolific career that cemented their place in rock history, selling millions of records worldwide.

Full Name Neal Joseph Schon Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity German American and Italian American Education Aragon High School Father Matthew Schon Mother Barbara Schon Kids Miles Schon, Sarah Schon, Elizabeth Schon, Sophia Schon, Aja Schon

Early Life and Education Born at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Neal Joseph Schon came from a musical family; his father, Matthew Schon, was a big band musician and arranger, while his mother, Barbara Schon, was a big band singer. He began playing guitar at age five. He attended Aragon High School in San Mateo, California, but dropped out around age fifteen to pursue his burgeoning music career. Schon joined Santana as a teenage prodigy, a pivotal step that foreshadowed his later rock successes.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Neal Joseph Schon’s personal life, culminating in his 2013 marriage to television personality Michaele Salahi. Prior to this, Schon was married to Tena Austin, Beth Buckley, Dina Gioeli, and Amber Kozan. Schon shares children with his former wives Beth Buckley and Amber Kozan, actively co-parenting Miles Schon, Sarah Schon, Elizabeth Schon, Sophia Schon, and Aja Schon. He remains married to Michaele Schon.

Career Highlights Neal Joseph Schon’s career is largely defined by his role as the co-founder and lead guitarist of Journey, a band that has sold over 100 million records worldwide. He co-wrote signature hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and “Any Way You Want It.” Beyond Journey, Schon has maintained a prolific solo career, releasing multiple albums, including 2020’s Universe. He also co-founded the supergroup Bad English and launched his own music label, Neal Schon Music Inc. Schon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey in 2017 and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2013. His melodic guitar style continues to influence generations of rock musicians.