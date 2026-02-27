Who Is Lindsey Morgan? Lindsey Marie Morgan is an American actress renowned for embodying dynamic and resilient characters on screen. She brings a commanding presence to every role, consistently delivering compelling performances. Her breakout moment arrived with her pivotal role as Raven Reyes in The CW’s sci-fi drama, The 100. This performance resonated widely with audiences, solidifying her status as a genre television favorite.

Full Name Lindsey Marie Morgan Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity French, Irish, Mexican American Education Jersey Village High School, University of Texas at Austin Father Gus Morgan Mother Alice Burciaga Siblings Older brother, half-sister, five step-siblings Kids Eden Aurora Sipos

Early Life and Education Raised in Houston, Texas, Lindsey Morgan grew up in a large blended family, with her parents Gus Morgan and Alice Burciaga fostering a diverse household. Despite initial shyness, she found an early passion for performance in local theater productions. She attended Jersey Village High School, where she participated in school plays, before pursuing fine arts at the University of Texas at Austin. This academic foundation further honed her acting skills and prepared her for a move to Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships Lindsey Morgan married actor Shaun Sipos on September 21, 2023, in Austin, Texas, after announcing their engagement in December 2020. Their long-term relationship has been a public aspect of her personal life. Morgan and Sipos welcomed their first child, daughter Eden Aurora Sipos, in 2025. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life with fans.

Career Highlights Lindsey Morgan’s career took flight with her portrayal of Raven Reyes in The 100 series, a role that spanned seven seasons and earned her widespread acclaim for her powerful performance as a mechanical engineer. Her early work also included a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her role on the soap opera General Hospital. Beyond acting, Morgan expanded her creative contributions by directing an episode of The 100, showcasing her versatility behind the camera. She also starred as Micki Ramirez in the action crime drama Walker and took on a leading role in the film Skylines. Her consistent presence in popular television and film projects has cemented Morgan as a notable figure in contemporary entertainment.