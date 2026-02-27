Who Is Adrian Smith? Adrian Frederick Smith is an English guitarist whose melodic playing style became a cornerstone of heavy metal. His impactful songwriting shaped Iron Maiden’s signature sound. He joined Iron Maiden in 1980, replacing Dennis Stratton, and quickly cemented his place. His contributions to the album Killers, and later The Number of the Beast, helped propel the band to global stardom.

Full Name Adrian Frederick Smith Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Education Completed O-levels Father Victor Smith Mother Dorothy Smith Siblings Patrick Smith, Kathleen Smith Kids Dylan Smith, Natasha Smith, Brittany Smith

Early Life and Education Born in Hackney, East London, Adrian Smith grew up in Clapton, where his father worked as a painter and decorator. His childhood interest in football shifted to rock music at age fifteen after hearing Deep Purple. He left school after completing his O-levels, forming the band Urchin with childhood friend Dave Murray. This early musical collaboration laid the groundwork for his future in heavy metal.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Adrian Smith’s early career, but he found enduring partnership with his Canadian wife, Nathalie Dufresne-Smith. They have been married for over twenty years. Smith shares three children with Nathalie: son Dylan, and twin daughters Natasha and Brittany. The couple maintains a relatively private family life.

Career Highlights Adrian Smith’s work with Iron Maiden includes definitive albums such as The Number of the Beast and Somewhere in Time. His melodic guitar contributions and songwriting helped the band sell over 100 million albums worldwide. Beyond Iron Maiden, Smith launched solo ventures like ASAP, releasing the album Silver and Gold, and later co-founded the blues-rock project Smith/Kotzen. He also published a memoir, Monsters of River and Rock.