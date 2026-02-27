Who Is Timothy Spall? Timothy Leonard Spall is a British actor celebrated for his nuanced portrayals of complex characters. His distinctive presence and formidable range have established him as a master of dramatic depth. He achieved widespread recognition playing Peter Pettigrew in the globally successful Harry Potter film series. This role, initially considered minor, cemented his visibility across multiple installments.

Full Name Timothy Leonard Spall Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Joseph L. Spall Mother Sylvia R. Spall Siblings Matthew Spall, Richard Spall Kids Pascale Spall, Rafe Spall, Mercedes Spall

Early Life and Education Growing up in Battersea, London, Timothy Spall was the third of four sons; his father worked as a postal worker and his mother as a hairdresser. He discovered a passion for acting at 16 after performing in a school play. Spall pursued formal training at the National Youth Theatre before attending the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he earned the Bancroft Gold Medal as the most promising actor in his graduating year.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Timothy Spall’s private life, as he married Shane Spall in 1981, and they have remained together since. Their enduring partnership has been a constant amidst his demanding career. The couple shares three children: Pascale, Rafe Spall, and Mercedes. Their son, Rafe, has also carved out a successful acting career, following in his father’s footsteps.

Career Highlights Timothy Spall earned widespread critical acclaim for his powerful performance as J. M. W. Turner in the 2014 biographical drama Mr. Turner, a role that secured him the Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Award. His collaborations with director Mike Leigh have also consistently garnered praise for their depth and realism. His serial success as a character actor is evident in diverse roles, from playing the memorable Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter film series across multiple installments to his early television prominence in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. These varied performances showcase his adaptability and lasting impact on both screen and stage.