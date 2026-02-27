Who Is Rozonda Thomas? Rozonda Ocielian Thomas is an American singer, dancer, and actress, renowned for her dynamic stage presence. Her unique contributions defined the iconic R&B group TLC, making it a best-selling act. Her breakout moment arrived when TLC released the impactful “Creep” single, showcasing their distinctive sound. The track propelled the group into widespread public attention, solidifying their status.

Full Name Rozonda Ocielian Thomas Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Dating Matthew Lawrence Net Worth $11 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Native American, Bengali Indian, Arab Education Benjamin Elijah Mays High School Father Abdul Ali Mother Ava Thomas Kids Tron Austin

Early Life and Education Born in Columbus, Georgia, Rozonda Thomas was raised by her mother, Ava Thomas. Her father, Abdul Ali, was of Indian Bengali and Arab descent, whom she met at age 25. She attended Benjamin Elijah Mays High School, graduating in 1989. Thomas began her entertainment career as a backup dancer for Damian Dame before joining TLC.

Notable Relationships More recently, Rozonda Thomas has been dating actor Matthew Lawrence since late 2022. She was famously linked to singer Usher in the early 2000s, and earlier had a long-term relationship with producer Dallas Austin. Thomas has one son, Tron Austin, born June 2, 1997, with Dallas Austin, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights Rozonda Thomas achieved global stardom as a member of TLC, one of the best-selling girl groups in history. Their albums *CrazySexyCool* and *FanMail* sold millions of copies worldwide. She later served as an executive producer for VH1’s acclaimed biopic *CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story*. Thomas also launched the non-profit organization Chilli’s Crew. Her groundbreaking work with TLC earned her four prestigious Grammy Awards, solidifying her enduring place in music history.