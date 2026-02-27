Who Is Kate Mara? Kate Rooney Mara is an American actress, recognized for her compelling performances across film and television. She often brings a quiet intensity to her diverse roles. Her breakout moment arrived with her critically acclaimed portrayal of Zoe Barnes in the Netflix political drama House of Cards, capturing widespread attention. This role established her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Full Name Kate Rooney Mara Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, Italian, German, French-Canadian, English Education Fox Lane High School, New York University Father Timothy Christopher Mara Mother Kathleen McNulty Mara Siblings Daniel Mara, Patricia Rooney Mara, Conor Mara

Early Life and Education Mara was born into a prominent family in Bedford, New York, with deep ties to the NFL through her great-grandfathers who founded the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. She began acting at the age of nine in school musicals and community theater, later attending Fox Lane High School. Mara was accepted into New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, but deferred her enrollment to pursue her burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships Kate Mara married actor Jamie Bell in July 2017, after they met on the set of the film Fantastic Four. She shares a daughter, born in May 2019, and a son, born in November 2022, with Bell, becoming a stepmother to his child from a previous marriage.

Career Highlights Mara’s career in television is notable for her complex portrayal of Zoe Barnes in the acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also delivered a significant performance as computer analyst Shari Rothenberg in the series 24. Beyond television, Mara has contributed to various film projects, taking on roles in big-budget productions like The Martian and Fantastic Four. Her work as an executive producer on projects such as The Smell of Money further showcases her commitment to storytelling. She has collected a CinemaCon Award for her ensemble work and continues to be recognized for her versatile contributions to both independent and mainstream projects.