Happy birthday to Erykah Badu , Michael Bolton , and James Wan ! February 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Erykah Badu, 55 With a powerful, introspective style, American singer and songwriter Erykah Badu emerged as a leading voice of the neo-soul movement. Her debut album Baduizm achieved critical and commercial success, earning multiple Grammy Awards and solidifying her unique artistic vision.



Little-known fact: Erykah Badu once worked as a drama teacher at the South Dallas Cultural Center before her music career took off.

#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Michael Bolton, 73 American singer and songwriter Michael Bolton rose to prominence with his distinctive, powerful voice and blue-eyed soul sound. He is best known for his chart-topping albums and hit singles, including his iconic rendition of “(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay,” and has sold over 75 million records worldwide.



Little-known fact: Before his rise to fame, Michael Bolton learned to play the saxophone at age seven and began writing songs by age nine.

#3 Australian Film Director, Screenwriter, and Producer James Wan, 49 Malaysian-born Australian filmmaker James Wan rose to prominence by co-creating the Saw and Insidious franchises. He is celebrated for directing key horror entries and action blockbusters like Aquaman.



Little-known fact: Before breaking into mainstream cinema, James Wan's debut feature, Stygian, won an award at the 2000 Melbourne Underground Film Festival.

#4 Swedish-American Record Producer and Songwriter Max Martin, 55 Swedish record producer and songwriter Max Martin consistently shapes global pop music with his melodic genius. His impressive catalog includes numerous chart-topping hits for iconic artists. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Polar Music Prize.



Little-known fact: As a child, Max Martin learned to play the French horn through Sweden's public music-education program.

#5 American Rapper Yeat, 26 Known for his innovative experimental sound, American rapper Yeat quickly rose to prominence with his unique vocal delivery. His chart-topping albums and viral hits have cemented his status as a defining artist in modern hip-hop.



Little-known fact: His father, Joshua Smith, is also a musician who creates music under the alias Beast Clouds.

#6 Australian Actress Teresa Palmer, 40 Bringing authentic performances to both intense dramas and genre films, Australian actress Teresa Palmer seamlessly navigates Hollywood's diverse landscape. Palmer has earned acclaim for her roles in films like Hacksaw Ridge and Warm Bodies, while also starring in the popular series A Discovery of Witches.



Little-known fact: Before making her breakthrough in film, Teresa Palmer worked as a manager at a Cotton On store.

#7 American Singer-Songwriter Nate Ruess, 44 Known for his powerhouse vocals, American singer and songwriter Nate Ruess crafted anthemic hits that defined the indie pop sound of the early 2010s. Ruess gained widespread acclaim as the frontman for fun.

His work includes the Grammy Award-winning single “We Are Young,” significant songwriting contributions for other major artists, and his solo album Grand Romantic.



Little-known fact: Before forming fun., Nate Ruess fronted the indie rock band The Format, which gained moderate mainstream success.

#8 American Bass Player Tim Commerford, 58 An American musician and songwriter, Tim Commerford is renowned for his dynamic bass work that anchors iconic rock bands. He is best known as a founding member of Rage Against the Machine and for his powerful contributions to Audioslave and Prophets of Rage.

Commerford’s influential playing style has cemented his status as a distinctive voice in modern rock.



Little-known fact: Tim Commerford is an avid mountain biker, a passion he has pursued for almost thirty years.

#9 American Comedian and Actor Maz Jobrani, 54 With a talent for blending cultural commentary and sharp wit, Iranian-American comedian and actor Maz Jobrani has captivated audiences worldwide. He is renowned for his groundbreaking "Axis of Evil" comedy specials and insightful roles in television and film. Jobrani also authored a best-selling memoir.



Little-known fact: He began a PhD program in political science at UCLA before choosing to leave and pursue his dream of becoming a comedian and actor.

#10 American Lawyer and Politician, 70th Governor of Virginia Tim Kaine, 68 A distinguished American politician and lawyer, Tim Kaine served as the 70th Governor of Virginia and has been a US Senator since 2013. He gained national attention as the 2016 Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee.



Beyond his legislative work, Kaine is recognized for his fluency in Spanish, his civil rights advocacy, and his commitment to education.



Little-known fact: Timothy Michael Kaine is fluent in Spanish, having learned the language during a year of missionary work in Honduras.

