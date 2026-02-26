Who Is Erykah Badu? Erykah Badu is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer celebrated for her distinctive voice and eclectic neo-soul sound. Her artistic vision often blends R&B, jazz, and hip-hop influences into a unique musical tapestry. She rose to prominence with her critically acclaimed 1997 debut album, Baduizm, which launched her into the public eye and solidified her as a leading figure in the neo-soul movement; she is known for her vibrant, elaborate headwraps.

Full Name Erykah Badu Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Grambling State University Father William Wright, Jr. Mother Kolleen Maria Gipson Siblings Eevin Wright, Koryan Wright Kids Seven Sirius Benjamin, Puma Sabti Curry, Mars Merkaba Thedford

Early Life and Education A creative atmosphere filled the Dallas, Texas, home where Erykah Badu was raised by her actress mother, Kolleen Maria Gipson, who encouraged her early artistic talents. Her grandmother also played a significant role in her formative years, offering unwavering support. Badu attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, honing her skills in dance and music. She later pursued theater studies at Grambling State University before leaving to dedicate herself fully to her burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Erykah Badu’s personal life, including relationships with André 3000, The D.O.C., and Common. She often collaborated artistically with her partners, blurring lines between creative and romantic endeavors. Badu shares a son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, with André 3000, and a daughter, Puma Sabti Curry, with The D.O.C. She also co-parents her youngest daughter, Mars Merkaba Thedford, with Jay Electronica, and currently maintains a single status.

Career Highlights Erykah Badu’s R&B albums consistently pushed musical boundaries, with her debut Baduizm achieving triple-platinum status. Subsequent works like Mama’s Gun and New Amerykah Part One (4th World War) earned widespread critical acclaim. Beyond her acclaimed recordings, Badu launched her Control FreaQ Records label and the Badu World Market, an online store featuring her self-curated products. She also established a livestream platform for her Quarantine Concert Series, pioneering at-home performance experiences.