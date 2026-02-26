James Wan smiling and wearing glasses and a checkered sweater during an interview or public event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

James Wan

Born

February 26, 1977

Died
Birthplace

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

Age

49 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is James Wan?

James Wan, a Malaysian-born Australian filmmaker, is renowned for his innovative contributions to the horror genre. His creative vision frequently transforms conventional narratives into suspenseful cinematic experiences.

He first broke into the public eye with the 2004 film Saw, which, despite its modest budget, became a global phenomenon. This surprise hit launched a successful franchise and established his distinctive style.

Full NameJames Wan
GenderMale
Height5 feet 3 ½ inches (161.3 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$70 million
NationalityAustralian
EthnicityChinese Malaysian
EducationRoyal Melbourne Institute of Technology

Early Life and Education

Born in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia, James Wan moved with his Chinese-Malaysian parents to Perth, Western Australia, at age seven. An early fascination with cinema sparked his storytelling interests there.

He attended West Leederville Primary and Willetton Senior High School, then Lake Tuggeranong College. Wan later graduated from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Arts in media.

Notable Relationships

James Wan married Romanian-born actress Ingrid Bisu in 2019, publicly confirming their relationship with shared social media moments. The couple frequently attends industry events together.

Wan has no public children, maintaining a stable and celebrated partnership with Bisu since their marriage.

Career Highlights

James Wan cemented his status as a horror maestro by co-creating the Saw franchise, a low-budget project that grossed over $1 billion worldwide. He further expanded his influence with the highly successful Insidious and The Conjuring Universe, directing key entries.

Beyond horror, Wan successfully directed the action blockbusters Furious 7 and Aquaman, both surpassing $1 billion globally. He also founded Atomic Monster, his production company, which has delivered hits like M3GAN.

To date, Wan is recognized as the eighth director with two films to reach the billion-dollar milestone, making him one of the highest-grossing directors of all time.

Signature Quote

“I think you can say a lot with the movement of your camera but you can also say a lot by keeping it still.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.