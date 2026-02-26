Who Is Maz Jobrani? American comedian and actor Maziyar Jobrani is known for his sharp observational humor and engaging stage presence. His performances often dissect cultural stereotypes with a refreshing, insightful approach. He burst into the public eye as a founding member of the “Axis of Evil” comedy group, whose groundbreaking Comedy Central special challenged misconceptions. This success solidified his reputation for thought-provoking yet hilarious commentary.

Full Name Maziyar Jobrani Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $13 million Nationality Iranian American Ethnicity Middle Eastern Education University of California, Berkeley (B.A.), University of California, Los Angeles (PhD program, dropped out) Siblings Mariam Jobrani, Kashi Jobrani, A. Joseph Jobrani Kids One Son, One Daughter

Early Life and Education Born in Tehran, Iran, Maziyar Jobrani moved to California with his family at six years old to escape the Iranian Revolution. He spent his formative years in Tiburon, located in the San Francisco Bay area. He attended Redwood High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and Italian from the University of California, Berkeley. Jobrani later enrolled in a PhD program at UCLA, but ultimately left to pursue his passion for comedy and acting.

Notable Relationships In 2006, Maz Jobrani married Preetha Jobrani, an Indian-American attorney. Their relationship has remained largely out of the intense public spotlight, focusing on family life. The couple shares two children, a son and a daughter. Jobrani often incorporates humorous anecdotes about his family and intercultural experiences into his stand-up routines.

Career Highlights Maz Jobrani gained significant recognition as a founding member of the “Axis of Evil” comedy tour, which led to a highly successful Comedy Central special. He has since produced multiple solo stand-up specials, including the Netflix original Immigrant. Beyond stand-up, Jobrani authored the Los Angeles Times best-selling memoir I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One on TV, offering humorous reflections on his identity. He also maintains an acting career, with roles in films like The Interpreter and the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts.