Who Is Tim Commerford? Timothy Commerford is an American musician and songwriter, widely recognized for his powerful bass playing and distinctive style. He has carved a significant niche in rock music with his impactful rhythms and politically charged artistry. His breakout moment came with the formation of Rage Against the Machine, where his aggressive basslines helped define a genre-bending sound. The band’s self-titled debut album quickly gained global acclaim.

Net Worth $20 million Father Gerard Lawrence Commerford Mother Bobbie Ruth Smith Ethnicity European American

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Irvine, California, Tim Commerford experienced a complex family life, being the youngest of six children to an aerospace engineer father and a mathematician mother. His parents divorced during his childhood, and his mother later succumbed to brain cancer. His musical journey began in elementary school when he met Zack de la Rocha, who later encouraged him to learn the bass guitar. This early connection provided a vital outlet for Commerford, fostering his deep commitment to music.

Notable Relationships Over his career, Tim Commerford has maintained a relatively private personal life, though his marriage to Aleece Dimas was well-documented. They married in 2001, but publicly announced their separation in 2018, finalizing their divorce in 2024. Commerford shares two sons, Xavier Commerford and Quentin Commerford, with Dimas, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Tim Commerford made a profound impact as the bassist and co-founder of Rage Against the Machine, a band known for its rap metal sound and political activism. Their self-titled debut album sold millions of copies worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Following Rage Against the Machine, Commerford co-founded Audioslave, a supergroup that achieved triple platinum status with its debut album. He continued exploring new musical territory with projects like Future User, Wakrat, and Prophets of Rage. Commerford is frequently cited as one of the most influential bass players in rock, renowned for his aggressive, funk-infused technique.