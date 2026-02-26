Who Is Michael Bolton? Michael Bolton is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for his powerful voice and signature blue-eyed soul sound. His heartfelt ballads have captivated audiences for decades, establishing him as a global music icon. His breakthrough arrived with the iconic 1987 rendition of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” which marked a pivotal shift in his career from hard rock to adult contemporary. This success led to chart-topping albums and a string of hit singles.

Full Name Michael Bolton Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship With Heather Kerzner Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Father George Bolotin Mother Helen Bolotin Siblings Orrin Bolotin, Sandra Bolotin Kids Isa Bolton, Holly Bolton, Taryn Bolton

Early Life and Education Growing up in New Haven, Connecticut, Michael Bolotin discovered a profound passion for music early in life. His parents, George and Helen Bolotin, fostered his talent, with Michael learning saxophone by age seven and composing songs by age nine. At age 15, he made the decision to leave high school to pursue his burgeoning musical career, having already formed the band The Nomads at 14.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Michael Bolton’s life, including a 15-year marriage to Maureen McGuire and a widely reported engagement to actress Nicollette Sheridan. He is currently in a relationship with socialite Heather Kerzner, making their public debut in 2023. Bolton shares three daughters, Isa, Holly, and Taryn, with McGuire, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Michael Bolton’s celebrated career soared with classic albums like Soul Provider and Time, Love & Tenderness, which have collectively sold over 75 million records worldwide. He delivered several chart-topping singles, notably “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Beyond his recording career, Bolton has launched The Michael Bolton Charities, a philanthropic endeavor supporting women and children at risk for over 30 years. He has also penned songs for renowned artists such as Laura Branigan, Cher, and Bob Dylan. To date, Bolton has collected two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance and six American Music Awards, solidifying his legacy in adult contemporary music, which is further recognized by his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.