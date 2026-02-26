Who Is Michael Bolton? Michael Bolton is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for his distinctive, powerful voice and blue-eyed soul sound that has cultivated a global following through decades of heartfelt performances and memorable ballads. His breakthrough arrived with his iconic 1987 rendition of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” which significantly shifted his career from hard rock to adult contemporary. This pivotal success led to chart-topping albums and a string of hit singles.

Full Name Michael Bolton Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Heather Kerzner Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Father George Bolotin Mother Helen Bolotin Siblings Orrin Bolotin, Sandra Bolotin Kids Isa Bolton, Holly Bolton, Taryn Bolton

Early Life and Education Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Michael Bolotin was supported by his family, with his father, George, serving as a local official and his mother, Helen, as a homemaker. He quickly developed a strong musical aptitude, learning saxophone by age seven and composing songs from age nine. At age 14, he formed the band the Nomads, securing a singles contract with Epic Records by the time he was 16. With parental consent, he decided to leave high school at 15, committing fully to his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Michael Bolton’s life, including a 15-year marriage to Maureen McGuire. He also had a widely reported engagement to actress Nicollette Sheridan. Bolton shares three daughters—Isa, Holly, and Taryn—with McGuire, with whom he co-parents. He is currently in a relationship with socialite Heather Kerzner, making their public debut in 2023.

Career Highlights Michael Bolton’s career soared with classic albums like Soul Provider and Time, Love & Tenderness, which collectively sold over 75 million records worldwide. He delivered several chart-topping singles, notably “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Beyond his recording career, Bolton launched The Michael Bolton Charities, a philanthropic endeavor supporting women and children at risk for more than 30 years. He has also ventured into television and film, appearing in various roles. To date, Bolton has garnered two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance and six American Music Awards, cementing his legacy in adult contemporary music.