Who Is Tim Kaine? Timothy Michael Kaine is an American lawyer and politician, recognized for his extensive career in public service and commitment to bipartisan collaboration. He has held various elected positions, serving at municipal, state, and federal levels. His breakout moment came in 2016 when he was selected as Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential running mate, propelling him onto the national stage. This high-profile candidacy solidified his image as a seasoned and respected political figure.

Full Name Timothy Michael Kaine Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education University of Missouri, Harvard Law School, Rockhurst High School Father Albert Alexander Kaine Jr. Mother Mary Kathleen Burns Kids Nat Kaine, Woody Kaine, Annella Kaine

Early Life and Education A focus on family values shaped Tim Kaine’s early life in Overland Park, Kansas, where his father owned an ironworking shop and his Catholic upbringing heavily influenced his worldview. He attended Rockhurst High School before earning an economics degree from the University of Missouri and a law degree from Harvard Law School, notably pausing his studies for missionary work in Honduras where he learned fluent Spanish.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Timothy Michael Kaine’s relationship with Anne Holton, whom he married in 1984 after they met at Harvard Law School; their union is rooted in shared values and public service. The couple shares three adult children—Nat, Woody, and Annella—and Anne Holton, daughter of a former Virginia governor, has also held significant public roles, including Virginia Secretary of Education.

Career Highlights Timothy Michael Kaine’s career is marked by substantial public service, notably as a US Senator for Virginia since 2013, following terms as the 70th Governor of Virginia from 2006 to 2010. He also gained national prominence as the 2016 Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee. Beyond elected office, Kaine launched initiatives focused on education and workforce development, chaired the Democratic National Committee from 2009 to 2011, and has championed legislation for fair housing and veteran support. He has collected recognition for his bipartisan approach and commitment to constituent services, further cementing his influence in American politics.