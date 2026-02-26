Who Is Teresa Palmer? Teresa Mary Palmer captivates audiences with her authentic performances and diverse filmography, seamlessly blending intense dramas with popular genre films. This Australian actress and model brings a grounded emotional depth to each role she undertakes. Her breakout moment arrived with the critically acclaimed Australian independent film 2:37, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and earned her an AACTA Award nomination. This early success immediately positioned Palmer as a versatile talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Teresa Mary Palmer Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity English Education Mercedes College Father Kevin Palmer Mother Paula Sanders Siblings Two half-sisters, three stepbrothers Kids Bodhi Rain, Forest Sage, Poet Lake, Prairie Moon, Lotus Bloom, Isaac

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Adelaide, South Australia, where Teresa Palmer was born and raised. Her parents divorced early, leading her to divide time between her mother’s public housing and her father’s farm in the Adelaide Hills. She attended Mercedes College, a private Catholic school, where a local “Search for a Movie Star” competition sparked her initial acting ambitions. This early interest clearly foreshadowed her eventual celebrated career path.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Teresa Palmer’s romantic life, highlighted by her marriage to actor and director Mark Webber. Their relationship began after connecting on Twitter, leading to an engagement and marriage in Mexico in 2013. Palmer shares five children with Webber: Bodhi Rain, Forest Sage, Poet Lake, Prairie Moon, and Lotus Bloom, and is also a stepmother to his son, Isaac.

Career Highlights Teresa Palmer has starred in numerous notable works, including the acclaimed war drama Hacksaw Ridge, where her portrayal earned critical praise and an AACTA International Award nomination. She also captivated audiences in the zombie romantic comedy Warm Bodies and led the fantasy series A Discovery of Witches. Beyond acting, Palmer co-founded the health and wellness website Your Zen Life, demonstrating her commitment to holistic well-being. She also co-wrote and co-produced the drama film The Ever After with her husband, Mark Webber. To date, Palmer has received multiple nominations for prestigious honors like the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress, cementing her status as a versatile performer across film and television.