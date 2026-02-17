Happy birthday to Ed Sheeran , Paris Hilton , and Jeremy Allen White ! February 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Songwriter Ed Sheeran, 35 Praised for his honest songwriting, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran quickly rose to international fame with his acoustic guitar and poignant lyrics. He has achieved global chart dominance with albums like + and ÷, while also embarking on record-breaking world tours.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Ed Sheeran sold CDs from his backpack.

RELATED:

#2 Model and Media Personality Paris Hilton, 45 An American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, Paris Hilton turned her early fame into a diverse global brand. She is known for starring in The Simple Life, launching numerous fragrances, and building her company 11:11 Media. Hilton also actively champions child rights through her advocacy work.



Little-known fact: As a child, Paris Hilton was a tomboy who aspired to become a veterinarian.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actor Jeremy Allen White, 35 Renowned for dynamic performances, American actor Jeremy Allen White has captivated audiences across film and television. He first gained widespread recognition for his role in the long-running series Shameless.



White’s talent shines in The Bear, a critical and commercial success that has earned him numerous awards and cemented his status as a leading man.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Jeremy Allen White was a dedicated dancer, training in ballet, jazz, and tap during his elementary school years.

#4 Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 45 An American actor and filmmaker, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is renowned for his compelling performances and creative ventures. He captivated audiences as Tom Hansen in (500) Days of Summer and founded the collaborative online platform HitRecord.



Little-known fact: Joseph Gordon-Levitt joined a musical theater group at the age of four, playing the Scarecrow in a production of The Wizard of Oz.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Singer and Songwriter Billie Joe Armstrong, 54 An influential American singer and songwriter, Billie Joe Armstrong co-founded the iconic punk rock band Green Day. He is widely recognized for his powerful vocals and songwriting contributions to albums like Dookie and American Idiot. Armstrong also launched Adeline Records, fostering new talent in the punk scene.



Little-known fact: He recorded his first song, “Look for Love,” at age five on a local Bay Area label.

#6 Model and Actress Denise Richards, 55 A vibrant onscreen presence and resilient career define American actress Denise Richards, who first rose to fame in the late 1990s. Her diverse work includes iconic film roles, a successful memoir, and a notable turn on reality television. Richards is a devoted mother to her three daughters.



Little-known fact: As a child, Denise Richards was the only girl on her baseball team, showcasing an early athletic streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Director and Producer Michael Bay, 61 Renowned for his explosive and visually stunning films, American film director and film producer Michael Bay is behind some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. He achieved widespread recognition for directing the Transformers film series and popular action movies. Bay also co-founded Platinum Dunes, a production company specializing in horror remakes.



Little-known fact: As a boy, Michael Bay once attached firecrackers to a toy train and filmed the explosion, which led to the fire department being called and him getting grounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Actress Rene Russo, 72 An American actress and former model, Rene Russo transitioned from high fashion runways to a celebrated film career. She first gained international prominence with her dynamic roles in 1990s action thrillers like Lethal Weapon 3 and In the Line of Fire. Her versatile performances across genres, from comedy to critically acclaimed drama in Nightcrawler, have cemented her lasting Hollywood legacy.



Little-known fact: Rene Russo was diagnosed with scoliosis as a child and had to wear a full-torso brace.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actor and Director Jerry O'connell, 52 Versatility and comedic timing define American actor and host Jerry O'Connell, who first charmed audiences as Vern Tessio in the classic film Stand by Me. He became a familiar face on television, leading the cast of the sci-fi series Sliders and later joining The Talk as a co-host. O'Connell also voices Commander Jack Ransom in Star Trek: Lower Decks.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career fully took off, Jerry O'Connell was captain of the fencing team at New York University.

#10 Actor and Director Lou Diamond Phillips, 64 Renowned for his intense performances, Lou Diamond Phillips is a Filipino American actor, director, and writer. He is best known for his breakthrough role as Ritchie Valens in La Bamba and his Tony Award-nominated performance in The King and I.



Little-known fact: He is an avid poker player, competing and cashing in the World Series of Poker.

ADVERTISEMENT