Who Is Ed Sheeran? Ed Sheeran is a British singer and songwriter known for his acoustic-driven, heartfelt pop and folk-infused narratives. His honest lyrics often explore universal themes of love, loss, and everyday life, resonating with a massive global audience. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2011 debut single, “The A Team,” which rapidly climbed the UK Singles Chart and garnered a Grammy nomination. This breakthrough track solidified his unique blend of intimate storytelling and mainstream appeal.

Full Name Edward Christopher Sheeran Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality British Ethnicity British and Irish Education Brandeston Hall preparatory school, Thomas Mills High School, National Youth Theatre Father John Sheeran Mother Imogen Sheeran Siblings Matthew Sheeran Kids Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran

Early Life and Education Born on February 17, 1991, Edward Christopher Sheeran was raised in Framlingham, Suffolk, England, after moving from Halifax, West Yorkshire, during his early childhood. His parents, John and Imogen, fostered a creative household, with his father working as an art curator and his mother as a jewelry designer. Sheeran attended Brandeston Hall preparatory school and later Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, where his passion for music began to flourish. He was also accepted into the National Youth Theatre, further nurturing his performance skills.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran has maintained a relatively private personal life, though his relationship with his childhood friend became public in recent years. Sheeran shares two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, with Seaborn, with whom he resides in Suffolk.

Career Highlights Ed Sheeran’s 2011 debut single, “The A Team,” marked his mainstream breakthrough, achieving significant chart success in the UK and earning a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. His subsequent album, + (Plus), topped the UK Albums Chart, solidifying his status as a formidable new voice. Beyond initial chart domination, Sheeran expanded his global reach with the critically acclaimed albums × (Multiply) and ÷ (Divide), both becoming best-selling worldwide and spawning numerous international hit singles. He has since collected four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for “Thinking Out Loud.”