Who Is Jerry O’Connell? Jeremiah O’Connell is an American actor and TV show host known for his enduring versatility across comedy and drama. He possesses a natural charisma that has kept him a familiar face in entertainment for decades. His breakout moment came with his poignant portrayal of Vern Tessio in the classic 1986 film Stand by Me, a role he landed at just eleven years old. This early success set the stage for a remarkably consistent career.

Full Name Jeremiah O’Connell Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rebecca Romijn Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Italian American, Polish American Education Professional Children’s School, New York University Father Michael O’Connell Mother Linda O’Connell Siblings Charlie O’Connell Kids Dolly Rebecca Rose O’Connell, Charlie Tamara Tulip O’Connell

Early Life and Education Growing up in Manhattan, New York City, Jeremiah O’Connell was the eldest son of Linda, a special education teacher, and Michael, an advertising art director. This supportive family environment fostered his early interest in performing. He attended the Professional Children’s School and later pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television from New York University, graduating in 1995. During his college years, O’Connell also honed his skills on the fencing team.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actress and former supermodel Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell tied the knot on July 14, 2007. The couple often appears together publicly and in various media projects. O’Connell shares twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose O’Connell and Charlie Tamara Tulip O’Connell, with Romijn. He frequently speaks about their family life and co-parenting.

Career Highlights Jerry O’Connell’s acting career began with a significant breakthrough in the 1986 film Stand by Me, where his portrayal of Vern Tessio earned widespread recognition. He then successfully transitioned to television, notably starring as Quinn Mallory in the popular science fiction series Sliders. Beyond acting, O’Connell has expanded into hosting, becoming a permanent co-host on the CBS daytime talk show The Talk in 2021. He also hosts the syndicated game show Pictionary and lends his voice to animated characters like Commander Jack Ransom in Star Trek: Lower Decks.