Who Is Rene Russo? Rene Marie Russo is an American actress and former model, recognized for her commanding screen presence and versatile performances. Hailing from Burbank, California, she transitioned from a successful modeling career to a respected film star. Her breakout moment arrived in 1992 with her role as Lorna Cole in the action hit Lethal Weapon 3, which cemented her as a leading lady in Hollywood. The film became a massive worldwide box office success.

Full Name Rene Marie Russo Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Burroughs High School Father Nino Russo Mother Shirley Balocca Siblings Toni Russo, Jim Russo, Anthony Russo, David Russo, January Debra Russo Kids Rose Gilroy

Early Life and Education Born in Burbank, California, Rene Russo’s early life was marked by her father leaving when she was two, leaving her mother, Shirley Balocca, to raise Rene and her sister, Toni. Russo attended Burroughs High School, though she later dropped out in the tenth grade to help support her family financially. At 17, a chance encounter at a Rolling Stones concert led to her discovery by a talent scout, launching her into the world of high fashion modeling. She quickly became a top model in the 1970s, gracing major magazine covers.

Notable Relationships Rene Russo married screenwriter Dan Gilroy on March 14, 1992, after meeting him on a film set. Their long-standing partnership has been a steady fixture in Hollywood. The couple shares one child, daughter Rose Gilroy, born in August 1993. Russo and Gilroy maintain a private family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Rene Russo built a robust acting career, establishing herself in thrillers and action films throughout the 1990s. Her role in Lethal Weapon 3 alongside Mel Gibson achieved significant box office success, grossing over $320 million worldwide. Beyond action, Russo garnered critical acclaim for her dramatic performance in the 2014 crime thriller Nightcrawler. She won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Nina Romina. Her filmography also includes roles in In the Line of Fire, Get Shorty, The Thomas Crown Affair, and her recurring appearance as Frigga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor films.