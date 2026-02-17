Who Is Jeremy Allen White? Jeremy Allen White is an American actor recognized for his intense yet vulnerable portrayals in acclaimed television series. He possesses a compelling screen presence that draws viewers into complex character arcs. White’s breakthrough arrived as Lip Gallagher in the long-running comedy-drama Shameless. He later garnered widespread critical acclaim and numerous awards for his starring role as chef Carmen Berzatto in The Bear series.

Full Name Jeremy Allen White Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Dating Molly Gordon Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Professional Performing Arts School Father Richard White Mother Eloise Ziegler Siblings Annabelle White Kids Ezer Billie White, Dolores Wild White

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York, Jeremy Allen White grew up in a household where both parents were aspiring theater actors. He developed an early interest in the performing arts, initially studying ballet, jazz, and tap dance. At thirteen, he transitioned his focus to acting, later attending the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan. For his role in The Bear, White further immersed himself by taking culinary classes at the Institute of Culinary Education.

Notable Relationships Jeremy Allen White was married to actress Addison Timlin, whom he first met in high school and later worked with on the film Afterschool. They wed in 2019, though Timlin filed for divorce in May 2023. White shares two daughters, Ezer Billie White and Dolores Wild White, with Timlin. He has more recently been linked to singer Rosalía, separating in mid-2024, and is currently dating actor Molly Gordon as of September 2024.

Career Highlights Jeremy Allen White’s performance as Carmen Berzatto in The Bear series has earned him significant industry recognition. He has collected three Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for the role. Prior to this, White anchored the hit Showtime series Shameless for eleven seasons as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher, a role that established his acting prowess. He has also appeared in films such as The Rental and The Iron Claw. In 2024, White became a cultural phenomenon with his Calvin Klein underwear ad campaign, generating substantial media impact and further elevating his public profile.