Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Bio And Career Highlights
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
February 17, 1981
Los Angeles, California, US
45 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Joseph Gordon-Levitt?
Joseph Leonard Gordon-Levitt is an American actor and filmmaker celebrated for his diverse roles and thoughtful career choices. He navigates between blockbuster hits and independent projects with notable skill, captivating audiences with nuanced performances.
His breakout moment arrived with his role as Tom Hansen in the 2009 romantic drama (500) Days of Summer, earning critical acclaim. This performance solidified his transition from a child star to a leading man in Hollywood.
|Full Name
|Joseph Leonard Gordon-Levitt
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$35 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Ashkenazi Jewish
|Education
|Van Nuys High School, Columbia University
|Father
|Dennis Levitt
|Mother
|Jane Gordon
|Siblings
|Dan Gordon-Levitt
|Kids
|Two sons, One daughter
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Los Angeles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was immersed in a family with strong ties to media and activism. His father, Dennis Levitt, served as a news director, and his mother, Jane Gordon, was a political activist.
Gordon-Levitt attended Van Nuys High School, graduating in 1999, before enrolling at Columbia University in 2000 to study history, literature, and French poetry, though he later dropped out to focus on his acting career.
Notable Relationships
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is married to Tasha McCauley, a successful entrepreneur and robotics expert, with whom he tied the knot in December 2014. The couple maintains a highly private personal life, rarely sharing details with the public.
He and McCauley share three children: two sons born in 2015 and 2017, and a daughter born in 2022. The family resides in Pasadena, California, away from the intense media spotlight.
Career Highlights
Joseph Gordon-Levitt has amassed a rich filmography, delivering memorable performances in a range of genres. His role as Arthur in Christopher Nolan’s Inception showcased his ability to handle complex action and drama.
Beyond acting, Gordon-Levitt founded HitRecord, an online collaborative media platform, which has earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Interactive Program. He also wrote and directed the 2013 comedy-drama Don Jon.
His versatile career includes starring roles in acclaimed films like 50/50, Looper, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, further cementing his status as a respected talent in the industry.
Signature Quote
“The joy and meaning and fulfillment that can come from making something with other people, when you forget about how many likes you get or how many followers you have, is what makes me happy.”
