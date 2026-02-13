Happy birthday to Jaden Ivey , Memphis Depay , and Aqib Talib ! February 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Basketball Player Jaden Ivey, 24 American professional basketball player Jaden Ivey quickly established himself in the NBA with his electrifying play. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and earned a spot on the 2023 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.



Little-known fact: Jaden Ivey played football, soccer, and practiced karate extensively before dedicating himself to basketball in high school.

#2 Footballer Memphis Depay, 32 Renowned for his electrifying performances on the pitch, Dutch professional footballer Memphis Depay has consistently showcased a blend of power and artistry. His dynamic attacking play has made him a key figure for club and country.

Depay notably became the all-time top scorer for the Netherlands national team and led PSV Eindhoven to an Eredivisie title. Beyond sports, he has built a presence as a musical artist and philanthropist.



Little-known fact: Before dropping his last name, Memphis Depay initially asked people to call him “Memphis” to sever ties with his father.

#3 Football Player Aqib Talib, 40 Known for his tenacious play and charismatic personality, American former professional football player Aqib Talib made a significant impact as a cornerback in the NFL. He anchored defenses for multiple teams, including a Super Bowl 50 win with the Denver Broncos, and earned five Pro Bowl honors throughout his twelve-season career. Talib later moved into broadcasting as a football analyst.



Little-known fact: His given name "Aqib" means "the last one" in Arabic, reflecting his position as the youngest sibling.

#4 Baseball Player Nathan Eovaldi, 36 Renowned for his unwavering composure and formidable fastball, American professional baseball pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has twice led teams to World Series championships. He is recognized for his pivotal performances in postseason play and his consistent presence as an American League All-Star.



Little-known fact: During his junior year at Alvin High School, Nathan Eovaldi successfully underwent Tommy John surgery before beginning his professional career.

#5 Ice Hockey Player Kaapo Kakko, 25 Finnish professional ice hockey player Kaapo Kakko made history as the youngest athlete to win gold medals at the U18, U20, and senior IIHF World Championships. He was subsequently drafted second overall by the New York Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Kakko later moved to the Seattle Kraken and is known for his powerful skating and skill as a right winger.



Little-known fact: Kaapo Kakko was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease at the age of five.

#6 Football Player Kendall Fuller, 31 An American professional football cornerback, Kendall Christopher Fuller rose to prominence through his impactful defensive plays and consistent performance on the field. He is widely recognized for his Super Bowl LIV championship and his versatility as a defensive back. Fuller maintains a high level of play across multiple teams, making him a respected figure in the NFL.



Little-known fact: Kendall Fuller is one of four brothers, all of whom played college football at Virginia Tech and went on to have careers in the NFL, a rare family achievement.

#7 Singer Vianney, 35 Renowned for his acoustic pop and sincere songwriting, French singer-songwriter and actor Vianney Bureau gained national recognition with his debut album *Idées Blanches*. He has since collected multiple Victoires de la Musique awards, cementing his place in French music.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Vianney Bureau was a Yvelines long jump champion.

#8 Baseball Player Luke Voit, 35 Renowned for his powerful bat, American professional baseball first baseman Luke Voit consistently delivers big hits. He has made a name for himself in Major League Baseball, leading the league in home runs in 2020. Voit continues his career with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan.



Little-known fact: Luke Voit's grandmother, Joan, would pay him $25 for every home run he hit during a slump in the minor leagues.

#9 Footballer Eliaquim Mangala, 35 A formidable French professional footballer, Eliaquim Mangala, has carved out a notable career as a central defender for top European clubs. He is recognized for his powerful defensive displays, securing a Premier League title with Manchester City and multiple Portuguese league titles.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to football, Eliaquim Mangala was forced to give up his first love, basketball, when his family relocated to Belgium at age five.

#10 Footballer Mamadou Sakho, 36 Renowned for his commanding presence on the pitch, French professional footballer Mamadou Sakho emerged from Paris Saint-Germain's youth ranks. He is best known for becoming the youngest captain in Ligue 1 history and for representing France in international competitions, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Little-known fact: Mamadou Sakho was originally a striker in his youth career before transitioning to a defensive role at Paris Saint-Germain.

